Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fuchs SE: The Preferred Shares Are Trading At A 7% FCF Yield

Jul. 22, 2023 10:45 AM ETFuchs SE (FUPBY), FUPEF, FUPPF
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Fuchs SE, a German company, is a leader in lubricants and greases.
  • The company is not missing out on the EV revolution, as it has developed a range of new products.
  • The guidance calls for a 390M EUR EBIT this year, and after a strong Q1 result, this could be conservative.
  • The consensus estimates call for a 438M EUR EBIT in 2024. This would imply a free cash flow result of 2.25 EUR per share.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »

Close up view of a car engine in repair shop

ozgurdonmaz/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Fuchs SE (OTCPK:FUPBY, OTCPK:FUPEF, OTC:FUPPF) is the new name of Fuchs Petrolub, a large German manufacturer of lubricants and functional fluids for the automotive sector. The company hasn't missed the electric vehicle ("EV") boat: some of

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.37K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.