Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Smith & Wesson: Dividend Appears Safe Despite Recent Cash Flow Woes

Jul. 20, 2023 11:16 AM ETSmith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI)
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.65K Followers

Summary

  • Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. recently increased its dividend by 20%, despite a warning from the Seeking Alpha Quant system about the dividend being at risk.
  • The company is committing $5.724 million per quarter towards dividend payments, with an average of -$13.44 million in free cash flow per quarter from Jan 2022 to Jan 2023.
  • But the company has been through a few special situations, including exceptional COVID demand surges and a massive relocation.
  • The stock is not too attractive here but I'd argue the dividend is safe enough for now.

National Shooting Sports Foundation Hosts Annual Trade Show In Las Vegas

Ethan Miller

The stock market has many adages and one of my favorites is "The Safest Dividend Is The One That's Just Been Raised." Hence, as someone who has generally agreed with Seeking Alpha's quant ratings so far, I found it surprising that

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.65K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.