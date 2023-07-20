Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amazon: AWS Is Rolling Over

Jul. 20, 2023 10:30 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT5 Comments
Jordan Sauer profile picture
Jordan Sauer
4.18K Followers

Summary

  • AWS's moat appears to be coming under pressure with declining margins and market share.
  • Meanwhile, Amazon's e-commerce business is extremely capital-intensive and isn't what Warren Buffett would call a "wonderful business."
  • I'll explain why growth may disappoint.
  • At a normalized PE ratio of 56x, I think Amazon is about to roll over ~ Sell the rally.

Founder And CEO Of Amazon Jeff Bezos Speaks On Advances In Artificial Intelligence

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

The Thesis

I've covered Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) twice before, first recommending a "Sell" in mid-2022, then upgrading to a "Hold" at the end of last year. Amazon's since rallied 45%, but I think it's

This article was written by

Jordan Sauer profile picture
Jordan Sauer
4.18K Followers
A natural contrarian, business graduate, and value investor, I seek opportunities in the market that present outsized returns. I am constantly analyzing financial statements, stress-testing my opinions, and studying the principles of great investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

G
Grant357
Today, 11:32 AM
Premium
Comments (1)
This is the first article I have ever read that uses asking a fiancée if she would pay for Prime if it was 50% higher, seriously? What about the 200 million that would pay an additional $5 that would be an easy billion right there .
And I find it ironic you would use a Warren Buffet comment about it not being a wonderful business .
Wasn’t it Buffett who said it was one of the biggest mistakes of his life not to buy Amazon stock?
Amzn has its challenges but $155 by 2033, may be the absolute worst call I’ve ever read .
U
User 39720196
Today, 11:31 AM
Comments (797)
In at $121 and long.
Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 11:27 AM
Premium
Comments (38.39K)
Amazon is a wonderful business. Buy with both hands and hold.
w
wdchil
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (5.77K)
There was some recent data that leaked out of MSFT and reported on CNBC and others that indicated Azure having less than 50% of the market share of AWS. MSFT quickly pulled the release, but it was hard to unring a bell. The bottom line is that Azure is closer to GC in size than to AWS and that they have little chance of closing the gap in the next few years. Of course MSFT does not officially report on Azure and the accidental release suggests why - they are not doing as well as has been believed. BTW, I am long MSFT and AMZN.

Given that 90% of corporate computing is on premises, AWS still has a great future ahead. Azure and GC also will do well but even combined they are well behind.

Using the PE with AMZN is also inaccurate - it is better to value the subunits of the company versus the market capitalization. This suggests that AMZN may be undervalued.

WD
e
ex institutional listed derivatives analyst
Today, 11:25 AM
Comments (1.06K)
@wdchil Most folks have the impression that cloud computing is commoditized and it's actually the opposite. It is getting more complex with innovation. An example of this is AI. It will push the limit of innovation in computing speed and in managing larger datasets that need to be crunched. Cloud computing will become essential to the company's success thus the industry won't thrive without competition. AWS won't thrive without other options as no one is going to put all their eggs in one basket for something as critical to the success of their business. That's why there is a place for AZURE and GCD. AWS will always be the king of the hill and will thrive for years to come.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.