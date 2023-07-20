Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Carvana: Look Under The Hood And Run

Jul. 20, 2023 11:21 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)
Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Carvana has become a ten-bagger, rising more than 1,100% since the beginning of the year.
  • Although many shorts and Carvana bears are attributing these massive gains to the effect of a short squeeze, I believe credit should be given where it is due.
  • Carvana has made noteworthy progress from a financial performance perspective this year, and the company has been helped by the recovery of used car prices.
  • This analysis focuses on the positive adjusted EBITDA reported by the company for the second quarter. Digging deep into the earnings report, I have found several challenges that are concealed by positive adjusted EBITDA.
  • A few interesting pieces of commentary buried in the Q2 earnings report suggest Carvana is scaling down aggressively, inflating short-term profitability and boosting several business metrics.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beat Billions get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Carvana"s Stock Price Jumps On The Company"s Debt Restructuring Plan

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

When it comes to investing, I believe investment returns matter more than being right or wrong. The obvious question is whether an investor can continue to gamble, take uncalculated risks and enjoy lucrative returns consistently in the long run, but


Unlock Alpha Returns With Our Comprehensive Investment Suite

Beat Billions offers a wide range of tools and resources to help you achieve superior investment returns. Our team of expert analysts uncovers undercovered and thinly followed stocks to supercharge your investment returns.

  • Access our model portfolios and receive actionable ideas to build a successful portfolio.
  • Join our community of like-minded investors and exchange ideas to maximize your investment potential.
  • Keep track of the real-time activities of investing gurus.

Don't miss out on our launch discount - act now to secure your subscription and start supercharging your portfolio!




    This article was written by

    Dilantha De Silva profile picture
    Dilantha De Silva
    10.52K Followers
    Leader of Beat Billions
    Uncover the untapped potential of small-cap stocks
    I am Dilantha De Silva, an investment analyst with 8+ years in the investment management industry. Before becoming an independent publisher, I worked as a buy-side analyst in a leading boutique wealth management firm in Dubai where I dedicated my time to identifying U.S. small-cap stocks for the funds managed by the firm. I am the founder of Beat Billions, a premium Investing Group on Seeking Alpha focused on identifying alpha-generating thinly followed stocks in the market. I am a CFA Level III candidate and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (UK).

    Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KHC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

    Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

    Recommended For You

    Comments

    Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.