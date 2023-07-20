Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AFC Gamma: There Could Be Another Dividend Cut From This Cannabis Lender

Jul. 20, 2023 11:24 AM ETAFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG)
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
9.06K Followers

Summary

  • AFC Gamma had to reduce its most recent dividend by 14.3% from the prior payout.
  • This was on the back of a 98% payout ratio against fiscal 2023 first quarter distributable earnings per share. The ticker currently offers a 14.5% annualized forward dividend yield.
  • A decline in commitments following a more conservative approach to originations has reduced the risk of impairments, but has placed future dividends under some uncertainty.
marijuana leaves fly down and fall into women"s hands on a psychedelic blurred background

dvulikaia/iStock via Getty Images

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) has had to navigate ten consecutive interest rate hikes until the June FOMC meeting, a highly discombobulated cannabis industry arguably amidst its own recession, and the rising specter of widespread cannabis bankruptcies as difficult capital market conditions restrict

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
9.06K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.