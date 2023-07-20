Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 20, 2023 10:28 AM ETKarooooo Ltd. (KARO)
SA Transcripts
Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript July 20, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carmen Calisto - Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer

Goy Hoeshin - CFO & Executive Director

Jose Calisto - Founder, CEO & Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Carmen Calisto

Hello, and welcome to Karooooo's Financial Year 2024 Q1 Earnings Call. On behalf of Karooooo, we would like to thank you for joining us today. I'm Carmen, the group's Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, and together with Hoeshin, our Group Chief Financial Officer, who will be taking you through our strong performance and growth.

All investors are advised to read through the disclaimer. We will be reviewing all three of Karooooo's business units in today's webinar, namely Cartrack, Carzuka and Karooooo Logistics.

Our mission remains to be the leading operations cloud as we persist in helping to define the future of operations. We continue to see how crucial mobility is to all operations and how our customers derive huge value from having more than just their vehicles and equipment, but entire operational workforce connected. Our innovative solutions are allowing customers to meet strict government compliance, whilst achieving more with less.

Our customers are continuously tackling challenges around their operations efficiencies, including fuel, safety, maintenance, resource scheduling and more. However, they were also increasingly facing new obstacles from new government mandates to carbon footprint tracking and worker retention. These all contribute to the growing demand for our platform. Our strong track record of identifying trends and developing solutions that successfully solves customer challenges to add huge value to their daily operations is evident, and this is a strong driver for our continued strong sustainable growth.

Through digital transformation and user-friendly tools, we offer invaluable support to customers in achieving compliance and navigating their day-to-day challenges, simplifying their operations and

