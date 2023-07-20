Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Newmont: Ignore The Weak Q2 Results

Summary

  • Newmont Corporation reported a softer Q2 than expected, with gold production down 17% YoY and all-in sustaining costs for its gold segment rising to $1,472/oz.
  • Despite a challenging quarter, Newmont's future remains promising, especially if it can close the planned Newcrest acquisition.
  • Given the bright future for Newmont and the fact that H1-2023 was a kitchen-sink period with a strong H2 on deck, I would view pullbacks below US$41.00 as buying opportunities.

Good Delivery gold bar

mbbirdy

The Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun, and one of the first companies to report its Q2 2023 results is Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Unfortunately, the company had a slightly softer

This article was written by

Comments (2)

BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 12:31 PM
Comments (12.03K)
Agree, basis is $41.14 in $NEM and will add on weakness, a long term keeper. NCM brings, Brucejack, Cadia, Red Chris (70/30 w Imperial CA:III), 32% of monster Lundin Gold, The Telfer/Havieron Au/Cu mine (Havieron jv w Greatland which has already funded its 30%), prospects w JV's in AUS, CA, EC, US w Headwater in NV..
lots of things for NEM to 'rationalize' post merger. NCM locked in its debt at low cost and long term a few years ago when rates were low.

the monster Lihir in PNG..potentially several years of 1m/oz or more a year. www.newcrest.com/...

with NCM, NEM vaults to the 6th largest producing Cu co in the world bringing NCM's 350mil/lb yr to NCMs associated cu production and a Cu future in AUS/CA.

on Copper alone, via Cadia, Telfer/Havieron, GT gold to be developed, Red Chris, the future is bright.

I also like the conservative assumptions used to allocate new money/capex... oh and dividends!! Love it. Bea
T
Traderguymetals
Today, 12:22 PM
Comments (679)
Thanks for another useful update. I think that the market is not too excited about gold even though the fundamentals are very strong. When and if this changes, NEM is going to do very well, just my 5 cents.
