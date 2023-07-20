Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Crown Castle Stock: A Bargain Relative To American Tower

Jul. 20, 2023 12:09 PM ETCrown Castle Inc. (CCI)AMT, AWP, IGR, T, VNQ, VZ5 Comments
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In our last update, we suggested that Crown Castle Inc. would break $100, as the growth story was done.
  • Q2 2023 results pushed CCI stock lower to $108.00.
  • We think longer term investors can do modestly well from here and the stock is incredibly attractive relative to American Tower Corporation.
Castle Torch at Edinburgh Castle

Cynthia Shirk

On our last coverage of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI), we were in the camp that the growth story was way past done and the stock likely would test the $100 mark soon. We offered the best trade

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
38.84K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CCI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

u
usiah
Today, 12:48 PM
Comments (13.36K)
Staying with CCI (underwater).

Retired dividend-growth investor
TSampson profile picture
TSampson
Today, 12:46 PM
Comments (1.05K)
Very constructive article! Thank you. Would love to see this hit $100 for future accumulation.
Best
T
M
MikeMartins
Today, 12:34 PM
Comments (44)
Growth will accelerate soon again when interest rates go down and sprint cancellations are overcome as well as when investment in secular tailwinds like smart cities, AI and industry 5.0 start playing a bigger role.
Regarding the satellites they will only complement what towers and fiber do but on remote zones.
Anything below 115$ will most likely outperform the market.
S
Spanishmoss
Today, 12:32 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.32K)
I like the dividend yield on CCI and it’s domestic and small cell focus. But, I’m pretty well under water on the sector!
R
Rhoda711
Today, 12:17 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.44K)
Hi
Interesting information. Thanks.
Hmmmm… CCI or AMT?
Big difference to bottom line affected by which organization owns their facilities and the land they sit by on?

8-}
