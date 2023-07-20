SandraMatic/iStock via Getty Images

The stock market has become disconnected from what the bond market and even what the Fed has been telling us for months, and that disconnection is at its zenith, as noted by the spread between the Nasdaq earnings yield and the 10-year real yields. This disconnect, I believe, is being driven by a trade that has grown quite large and on par with levels last seen in the fall of 2018.

The biggest sign of disconnects comes after nearly a decade of that spread between stocks and bonds trading in a tight range, the range has changed completely; that is a disconnect, like it or not. Maybe something has changed, and stocks deserve this larger premium over bonds than they did over the past decade, or may they don't deserve that premium, and stocks do revert back to that average, but something has changed.

Short-Volatility Trade

The problem is that most people fail to recognize what's happening in the equity market, and currently it has nothing to do with it being forward-looking. One could even argue the market is not forward-looking and more reactionary to the incoming set of data and news. If the market were a forward-looking mechanism, it would have seen bubbling inflation rates in 2021 and the actions the Fed was likely to take. Instead, it ignored those warnings and fell sharply all last year.

Now, the market is rising on this hope of a "soft landing" from the Fed, when the hope for a soft landing has nothing to do with what is driving the market.

A volatility trade drives the market, which started around SVB bank's collapse in March. That collapse and momentary show of weakness from the Fed has led to financial conditions not only easing but collapsing and falling back to levels not witnessed since early March 2022, before the first rate hike.

The easing of financial conditions has fueled one of the most speculative short volatility trades since late 2017 and 2018, which led to a turbulent 2018. One can keep track of this short-volatility trade using several instruments such as the VIX index, the SKEW index, implied volatility levels of calls and puts for stocks, and the CBOE 1-month implied correlation index.

The 1-month implied correlation index reached its lowest level since the fall of 2018. Following that low in 2018, the S&P 500 faced a steep and sharp decline as that trade unwound. That same trade appears to be happening now, and the window for that trade to unwind is open. It does not mean it has to break down, or that will break down, but the window for it to break down is there.

If this trade breaks down and implied volatility in the S&P 500 rises, those that have been short-volatility will be forced to cover, and that covering process will result in implied volatility moving higher and stock prices moving lower, which creates the same feedback loop that was created when the volatility was falling.

Four Horsemen of Volatility

This is the window of opportunity because we have four things happening now. First was the VIX options expiration this past Wednesday, which means that the recent pinning of the VIX below 14 is now finished, and the VIX will be more freely able to move again. The second thing is this Friday which is the stock market's monthly options expiration. Once that passes, volatility will rise because the hedging flows that have helped to support the market will be gone, increasing volatility. Traders know that periods after monthly options expiration can increase volatility, so they're likely making bets that implied volatility rises already. Third, we have an FOMC meeting next Wednesday, which will likely increase implied volatility as traders look to place hedges. Fourth, we have earnings seasons taking place, and next Tuesday, you are going to get results from Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Wednesday will be Meta (META); these are three of the stocks that have driven the market highs, and their results will be a destabilizing force and can look to Tesla and Netflix as two such examples.

Implied Volatility In Single Stocks May Be Too High

The call implied volatility for Tesla was so high going into the results, with everyone betting for Tesla stock to go higher and above $300, that no matter what the company was likely to report on Wednesday, the stock was due to open lower.

In my newsletter on July 17, I noted to readers:

It's no different for Netflix followings its results, and if the current trend of shorting volatility continues, it could be no different for the stocks due to report results next week.

Things may seem bullish because "breadth" is improving, or investors claim a soft landing is coming. But what we see in the market is a mechanical function of a large trade. If this turns out to be the case, as it seems, as it gets unwound, the headlines will blame the Fed's more hawkish text or weaker than expected earnings, or the economy showing more cracks, when in reality, nothing has changed from a macro standpoint just that the trade has ended.

Why is the yield curve inverted if the market believed a soft landing was coming? Why is the 3-month Treasury rate 18 months forward minus the 3-month nominal rate at levels typically associated with a recession? After years of the bond market being one step ahead of stocks, did stocks suddenly become more intelligent than the bond market? Stocks are now all-knowing, and bonds haven't had a clue?

I will admit it took me longer than I would have liked to figure this out, but right or wrong, I always work my hardest to find the answers. Maybe I will be right or wrong, but again, understanding what drives markets is incredibly important, and not just accepting that stocks know best; this way, when stocks pull back, you can make informed decisions on what you should or shouldn't be doing.