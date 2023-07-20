As we can see below, getting large deals is a big focus area and a key strength of Palantir. In Q1-23, they had 64 deals above $1Mn and 8 deals above $10Mn.

This is a SaaS business and with Land and Expand being the main strategy of any SaaS business, landing 41% new customers of this size is extremely good for the long-term health of the business and Palantir is executing well. Their average annual revenue per customer of $6.3Mn is about 25 X Snowflake ( SNOW ), 21 X Splunk ( SPLK ) and 63 X Datadog's ( DDOG ).

Large Lucrative Contracts : Even though Palantir has a lot of focus and devotes significant resources developing its commercial business, using forward deployed field service reps/engineers, which is the backbone of its "Land and Expand" SaaS strategy, the size of government contracts is almost 3 times commercial contracts - annual revenues for government contracts average about $11.65Mn, while commercial contracts garner about $3.97Mn, with an average of $6.3Mn overall.

Palantir reports in two segments, Government (Gotham) and Commercial (Foundry). Palantir started in government intelligence/military contracts and while commercial growth outpaced government growth in 2022 it is still the smaller segment at 45% of revenues.

Let’s a take a closer look at where this company could grow in the next 3-5 years and decide whether it is worth investing in. I do own some and of course benefited from the tremendous run it had from its bottom but need to very carefully analyzing whether it is worth buying now or waiting for a pullback.

The main concern is the lofty trailing sales multiple of 19x, which when compared to the sales growth of only 16% for 2023, and a 3 year forward CAGR of 23% is a hugely limiting factor, especially when there are faster growers within the data integration and data analytics space. Sure, Palantir has its military and government niche, which is a moat because of the large, specialized, and sustainable contracts, and in my opinion, also a very large part of its high valuation and a great reason to own the stock. I don't see it as millstone as other analysts seem to do, pigeonholing it and branding Palantir with a somewhat dubious disdain reserved for government contractors or defense companies. Besides, some analysts can't see this segment growing, especially as Palantir avoids doing business with countries perceived to be hostile to US interests and therefore they avoid it or point to it as a limiting factor for overall growth.

Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NYSE: PLTR ) has come a long way from the rock bottom price of $5.84 from last December, jumping a whopping 208% in a little over six months. A lot of it deserved; sales growth of 24% has been decent for a difficult 2022 and 18% for Q1-23; the commercial segment has grown strongly and has a promising future, the company turned an operating profit last quarter and then there is the big promise of Artificial Intelligence or AI that was always a part of their DNA as an analytics solutions provider, which now seems to be (finally!) occupying center stage.

Importantly, Commercial segment growth also fulfilled an attempt to diversify from just government contracts. Commercial clients grew YoY from 184 in Q1-2022 to 280 by Q1-2023, a 52% increase and a 700% increase from a very small base just 5 years ago.

Growing Commercial Customers : As we can see from the table below, Commercial customer growth was very commendable at 63% in 2022, and 52% in Q1-2023, which led to overall 41% net customer adds through Q1-2023. Sure, it’s a lot lower than the pandemic years when growth was pulled forward, but 41% customer growth at an average $6.3Mn per year is very, very lucrative.

Palantir was rated as one of the top three providers of AI/ML platforms by Forrester along with C3.ai, Inc. (AI) and Data Robot. It also ranked #1 in a Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Software Study by Gartner.

Palantir had always positioned itself has an AI analytics pioneer, and that was years before the current hype. Somehow, it is ironic that we consider it hype just because it's now becoming part of the mainstream - ironic to see this pioneering effort, which was started to assess terrorism threats and grew to a $2Bn business, now being lumped with those jumping on the bandwagon. Good data analytics SaaS providers will need AI and machine learning to provide better solutions and insights and, in my opinion, Palantir's experience, specially from the past twenty years of all their government contracts does give it a competitive advantage in using AI and machine learning.

One of the key things CEO and Co-Founder, Alex Karp spoke about during the AI Platform event in June was the ability of Palantir's AI to let more users make intelligent decisions by expanding decision making capability at lower levels throughout the company. This would enhance productivity for customers and increase sales for Palantir as well.

A month back, Palantir touted its AI and machine learning prowess with its solution for predicting the discharge rate at hospitals. Having gained access to this sector during Covid, hospitals now account for about 10% its commercial revenue. This is a huge deal because healthcare is a secular growth market and can be a source of sustainable revenue for Palantir. Palantir has penetrated only 13% of hospital beds in the US, and can easily keep growing from here.

Competition

As much as Palantir lauds its success in its process solutions, such as data integration and getting silos to talk to each other or data analytics, which allow its customers to easily make decisions based on having an integrated platform, much of this is also done by several competitors.

Gartner's list of Foundry Competitors include Oracle (ORCL), Informatica (INFA), Alteryx (AYX) and Amazon (AMZN).

Integration and monitoring is easily done by Datadog, Snowflake competes in analytics, data warehousing and AI, as does Splunk in Security.

However, none have the capacity to scale or expand use cases as much as Palantir, nor do they have the reach, experience, or reliability of government work.

Both Datadog and Snowflake are expected to grow faster at 31 and 34% respectively but differ in their business strategy. They are more license/platform based and you can see that in their average revenue per client per year with $100,000 for Datadog and $250,000 for Snowflake. Palantir stacks up the same as Datadog with a Forward P/S ratio of 17 but is significantly cheaper than the faster growing Snowflake at 22. Clearly none are cheap.

Palantir Competition (Palantir, Datadog, Snowflake, Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead)

Buy Palantir on Pullbacks for the Long Term

Palantir shot up 33% from $12 post Nvidia (NVDA) earnings on May 22nd - that's less than 2 months ago. Like many other tech stocks riding the AI wave, it too should have a healthy correction and pullbacks should be treated as opportunities. Currently, it trades at 17 X Forward Sales, with a 3-year forecasted revenue growth of about 23% - definitely expensive by any standards. Yet, this is a company that should be part of a long-term portfolio for several reasons.

The government business is a huge and wide moat. An average revenue contract of $6.3Mn per year for data intelligence, analytics, and integration, which is sustainable is extremely difficult to replicate. Traditional government/defense contractors and consulting firms such as Raytheon Technologies (RTX) BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF), and Booz Allen (BAH) don't have the tech chops and the scale to it efficiently or as well in my opinion.

Remember, Palantir started with an investment from the tech arm of the CIA, In-Q-Tel to combat terrorism in 2003 and it's a good 20 years since they've been at it for a wide swathe of government agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and The Navy among others. New data integrators, analytics, and security players like Snowflake, DataDog and Splunk have the tech and scale but are not focused on that space and have a more platform-based product/licensing approach, which limits their ability to customize and/or provide specific solutions. Palantir's high cost Forward Deployed Engineers and representatives are a big competitive advantage here. Nobody else has that FDE model, which allows Palantir to provide embedded engineers to existing customers' software platforms to solve their toughest problems. Simply, Palantir wants to be your operating system and they have the expertise and the cash to capture that business.

To quote Palantir's CTO, Shyam Sankar from a recent interview with Stratechery

I think the critical part of it was really realizing that we had built the original product presupposing that our customers had data integrated, that we could focus on the analytics that came subsequent to having your data integrated. I feel like that founding trauma was realizing that actually everyone claims that their data is integrated, but it is a complete mess and that actually the much more interesting and valuable part of our business was developing technologies that allowed us to productize data integration, instead of having it be like a five-year never ending consulting project, so that we could do the thing we actually started our business to do. Interviewer: So the analytics was the goal, but it turned out that actually you had to build your own picks-and-shovels, your own pick-and-shovel factory to even start to do the analytics and that ended up being more valuable in the long run. SS: Exactly.

The Government business expertise and model is being replicated in the commercial sector. The same approach has given it the ability to snag very valuable contracts within the commercial sector, where they had an average revenue per customer of $3.1Mn per year in 2022. The number of 100 new commercial clients, albeit smaller, compared to 40 new government clients in 2022 is also a strong indicator that Palantir is finding solid success in a segment where it didn't even compete in 5 years ago. Some of my key primary findings after speaking to consultants and engineers in data mining, warehousing and analytics was that a vast majority of legacy ERP systems in commercial business were a complete mess, so many were patchworks through acquisitions, many didn't speak to one another and finding intelligent analytics was an extremely cumbersome process. The consensus view was they organizations would be happy to find intelligent, integrated solutions to start with, and the AI would be a kicker! This is a large and growing market and if you're really looking for process improvements with the additional cachet of AI, I think Palantir will be at the head of the pack.

The concept of developing continuous insights from multilayered workflows by integrating them is the bedrock of Palantir's integration model. Now that the hardware from the A100 and H100 chips from Nvidia is available, I believe that Palantir should have the natural and first mover advantage.

Dilution has slowed to a crawl. Share count, which quadrupled from 537Mn shares in 2018 to 2.06Mn in 2022, has slowed to a crawl. YoY dilution for March 2023, was a shade over 3.5% and share count now stands at 2.11Mn. This was a huge dampener for many investors, including me and management seems to have at least acknowledged that dilution will continue to slow down.

Valuation

Palantir is expensive at 17X 2023 sales, and after the heady 31% annual growth from 2019 to 2023, should grow at a more modest 23% in the next three years as it ramps up its commercial segment. Secondly, this is nowhere close to an earnings play and unlikely to be so because of the nature of their business. I'm ignoring the Q1 GAAP net profit, all of it was interest. But they did breakeven at GAAP operating levels in Q1-2023, keeping a lid on expenses, which is commendable. SBC (Stock Based Compensation) was $114Mn compared to $149Mn in Q1-2022. More importantly, Palantir earned $334 Mn and $223Mn in operating cash in the last two years and $187Mn in Q1-2023. They've also kept consistent GAAP gross margins between 78-80% in the last two years, which is as good as Datadog's and Splunk's.

I'm rating it a buy because I like the government business moat and believe that they can use the same strategy to keep growing in commercial. I do believe their AI platform has genuine benefits for clients, especially when combined with data integration. But I do expect a little bit of a pullback and plan to buy between $14 and $16, about 15-20% lower than the current price.