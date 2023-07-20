Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Palantir: Competitive Advantages Make It An Excellent Long Term Player

Jul. 20, 2023 12:28 PM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)
Summary

  • Palantir's government business gives it a huge and wide moat in my view.
  • Its Forward Deployed Engineer, or FDE, model is a solid competitive advantage to grow its commercial business.
  • Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform combined with its data integration strengths provides clients with significant benefits.
  • It has seen a significant increase in its stock price, jumping 208% in just over six months due to promising sales growth and AI potential.
  • I recommend buying the stock on pullbacks, the current 17X Forward P/S ratio is too rich.

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2020

Michael Vi

Will Palantir's Strong Rise on AI Prospects Continue?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has come a long way from the rock bottom price of $5.84 from last December, jumping a whopping 208% in a little over six

Q1FinanciDEALSCLOSED © 2 23 Palan r Technologies Inc.

Q1 Business Update

This article was written by

Fountainhead profile picture
Fountainhead
882 Followers
Financial Analyst and Portfolio Manager for more than 3 decades, with a 5 Star tipranks rating in the top 6%. I love to find great, undervalued, best in class companies using the same fundamental analysis and strategies used by Warren Buffett and Pete Lynch.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR, NVDA, DDOG, SPLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

