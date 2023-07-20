Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) is a retail company that operates stores selling name-brand items at low, closeout prices. Products offered by the company include goods such as food, cleaning supplies, books, office supplies, and more. Readers may find my previous coverage via this link. My previous rating was a hold as I was uncertain about the near-term performance given the uncertainty embedded in management guidance for new store openings. I am reiterating my hold rating for OLLI given the near-term uncertainty in OLLI results due to the tough comp that it is going to face in 2Q24. Furthermore, my model suggests that OLLI is modestly overvalued at the current share price.

OLLI's adjusted earnings per share for 1Q24 came in at $0.50, exceeding analysts' estimates of $0.47, thanks to stronger-than-expected sales. As a result, the company's management increased its guidance for FY24. Something to note when modeling OLLI is that LTM EPS is not the normalized level, and EBIT margin remains pressured when compared to pre-covid levels. Based on my long-term view of OLLI, I believe it should be able to regain its pre-covid profitability profile (low-teens % EBIT margin) with a low-teens revenue growth rate. The combination of these should drive high EPS growth over the medium term. I modeled 20% EPS growth in the next 5 years, followed by a deceleration to GDP levels as it reaches its terminal year. With a discount of 10%, I reached a target price of $56, which suggests the stock is modestly overvalued at this point.

Comparable sales for OLLI's 1Q24 were up 4.5% year-over-year, with February being the strongest month of the quarter. Trends slowed in March due to fewer customers receiving tax refunds, but picked up in April thanks to higher deal flow into the company's stores. Positively, management noted that the momentum from April carried over into May, and the company is now forecasting a comparable store sales increase of 2.0%–3.0% for the second quarter, up from the mid-point estimate of 1.5% previously. Nonetheless, I've noticed that, according to management, June and July are OLLI's most difficult comparison months, with May being the easiest. Therefore, I would be cautious about projecting the robust 1Q results into 2Q.

Nevertheless, considering the growth aspect, I give greater significance to the observation that the increase in 1Q comp stems from higher transaction volumes. This implies that OLLI's current market is responding positively to their product range and value proposition.

In particular, I am encouraged by how OLLI's consumables (food, candy, etc) business performed during the quarter, despite the weak macro environment that should've hurt discretionary spending. Management noted that the strong performance of consumables in the initial quarter has continued into the second quarter, which bodes well for OLLI's near-term growth. However, I believe that the increased emphasis on consumables will put pressure on the gross margin. This is likely the reason why, I believe, OLLI raised its sales and compensation guidance for FY23 while keeping its gross margin guidance unchanged.

There was also strength in other discretionary categories, like lawn and garden, during the quarter. I believe this highlights the strength of OLLI's exposure and strategic position, as it has a lack of exposure to the West Coast (bad weather) and offers attractive deals on brand names that motivate customers. However, I expect short-term weakness and uncertainty in other seasonal and warmer-weather discretionary categories, especially air conditioners, to weigh on 2Q results. That said, if the warmer weather arrives sooner than expected, OLLI may do better than I anticipated, but this is something I have no way to forecast with confidence. Hence, it is safer to stay conservative when predicting how the near-term results will turn out.

Risk & Conclusion

Persistent declines in consumer discretionary spending, which have lasted longer than initially expected, along with minimal or no advantage from the trade-down effect, pose a risk to demand. Additionally, higher supply chain expenses and a shift in the product mix away from higher-margin items could further contribute to challenges in maintaining favorable margins. In conclusion, I believe OLLI faces near-term uncertainty in its results due to the tough comp in 2Q24, which makes me reiterate a hold rating. The company's financials show promise, with stronger-than-expected sales and increased guidance for FY24. While OLLI's consumables business performed well, the emphasis on consumables may impact gross margins. Despite strength in other discretionary categories, short-term weakness and uncertainty in seasonal and warmer-weather items pose risks to 2Q results. In addition, the stock appears modestly overvalued at its current price.