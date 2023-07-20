Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 20, 2023 11:51 AM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.6K Followers

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 20, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Long - VP of IR and Corporate Development

Robert Isom - CEO

Devon May - CFO

Vasu Raja - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Baker - JPMorgan

David Vernon - Bernstein

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Conor Cunningham - Melius Research

Helane Becker - TD Cowen

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI

Andrew Didora - Bank of America

Michael Linenberg - Deutsche Bank

Alison Sider - Wall Street Journal

Mary Schlangenstein - Bloomberg News

Leslie Josephs - CNBC

David Koenig - The Associated Press

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to American Airlines Group's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to Scott Long, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.

Scott Long

Thank you, Atif. Good morning, everyone and welcome to the American Airlines Group second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On the call this morning with prepared remarks, we have our CEO, Robert Isom; and our CFO, Devon May, and a number of our other senior executives are also in the room for the Q&A session.

Robert will start the call this morning with an overview of our performance. And Devon will follow with details on the second quarter and will outline our operating plans and outlook going forward. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call for analyst questions followed by questions from the media. To get in as many questions as possible, please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up.

Now before we begin today, we

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.