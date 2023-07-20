WANAN YOSSINGKUM

Share of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) have seen a spectacular public debut. The company aims to transform the global beauty and wellness market through technology and entrepreneurial thinking, claiming to be an outsider in order to revolutionize the industry.

Given the rapid sales and earnings growth, a revolutionary approach seems to be working, as I am very interested to learn more about this outsider's and technological approach here.

Technology To Transform Beauty And Wellness

The paragraph header is the basic mission of Oddity which through its consumer tech platform aims to revolutionize a huge and growing industry. The company is driven by an outsider's perspective, largely employing scientists, looking to create better products and better recommendations to its customers.

With the first brand launched in 2018, Oddity has seen huge growth as more than 40 million users have left over a billion data points on their beauty preferences in the models of the company, with more than 4 million of these being an active customer over the past twelve months, buying products like the brand Il Makiage or SpoiledChild.

The idea is to disrupt a $600 billion global market by these advantages as the Israel-based business is largely focused on technological innovation and machine learning, as it has rapidly grown to a >$300 million revenue base, still a modest number of course given the market opportunity, as the online model frees the business from limitations faced by legacy competitors.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Oddity sold 10.5 million shares at $35, with pricing taking place two dollars above the midpoint of the preliminary offering range of $32-$34 per share (that is the latest revised higher preliminary guidance).

With a diluted share count of 56.4 million shares, the company was awarded a $1.97 billion equity valuation at the offer price, a value which shot up to $2.65 billion given that shares rallied to the $47 mark on the first day of trading (all excluding the greenshoe option).

Note that just a portion of share sales benefit the company, with most shares sold by selling shareholders, as pro forma net cash balances are seen around $180 million here, for a $2.47 billion enterprise valuation at $47 per share.

This is a premium valuation for a business which only generated $110 million in revenues in 2020, a year in which operating profits were posted at $16 million, but remember that the business was only founded two years before. Revenues doubled to $222 million in 2021, although that operating profits were stuck at $19 million and change. Growth slowed down a bit in 2022, with revenues of $324 million being up just over a hundred million dollar as operating profits rose to $27 million and change.

After revenues rose 46% in 2022, which marked a bit of a slowdown, first quarter sales for 2023 rose by an impressive 83% to $165 million again. Moreover, operating profits rose to nearly $25 million for the quarter, compared to just three million and change in the year before.

That is about all the good news, as preliminary second quarter results reveal revenues coming in between $135 and $145 million, at the midpoint up around 43%, with adjusted EBITDA seen at $34 million (which compared to a $28 million number in the first quarter of this year).

Given this, I am extrapolating full year sales at $560 million (as the second quarter numbers trail the first quarter numbers) and operating earnings around a hundred million. In that light, a $2.47 billion valuation looks perhaps reasonable at 4.4 times sales and about 25 times operating earnings, given the spectacular growth (as the business only was founded five years ago).

Quite frankly, these valuations look quite reasonable, despite a hype around the public offering, although the recent quarters show the massive volatility in year-over-year growth numbers here.

Concluding Remarks

The reality is that I am quite interested in Oddity, as its growth has been impressive and while shares rose sharply in the first day of trading, overall valuations look quite reasonable. After all, the company trades at 25 times annualized operating earnings, likely around 30 times net earnings, although the company grows by more than 40% here, and beauty and luxury brands typically fetch high multiples.

The other risks include volatile year-over-year growth, the fact that the company works with a limited number of suppliers due to its rapid growth), and risks of disruption to shipping (given the full online model).

The biggest risk is the brand longevity and that of its growth, as these brands are new and could be somewhat of a hype, making it hard to see if this is and becomes an established brand, and at which levels sales will mature.

Despite the positive undertone with Oddity Tech Ltd., I am cautious to initiate here after looking at the quarterly revenue cadence in 2022. Second quarter sales for 2022 rose by about 7%, while second quarter sales this year are seen down 15% on a sequential bias. The bigger risk is the seasonality seen in the second half of the year, with second half revenue last year only responsible for about 40% of sales (during a period of hyper growth), meaning that the annualized second quarter performance might prove to be too upbeat here.

Amidst all this, I am taking a wait-and-see approach on Oddity Tech Ltd., looking to update the thesis alongside the release of the second quarter earnings report, as I will watch the action with great interest going forward here.