Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 20, 2023 12:13 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.6K Followers

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 20, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Weston Tucker - Head of Shareholder Relations

Steve Schwarzman - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jon Gray - President and Chief Operating Officer

Michael Chae - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Glenn Schorr - Evercore

Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank

Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Adam Beatty - UBS

Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research

Ben Budish - Barclays

Brian McKenna - JMP Securities

Mike Brown - KBW

Rufus Hone - BMO Capital Markets

Arnaud Giblat - BNP

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Blackstone Second Quarter 2023 Investor Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Weston Tucker, Head of Shareholder Relations. Please go ahead.

Weston Tucker

Thank you, Katie, and good morning, and welcome to Blackstone's second quarter conference call. Joining today are Steve Schwarzman, Chairman and CEO; Jon Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Michael Chae, Chief Financial Officer.

Earlier this morning, we issued a press release and slide presentation, which are available on our website, and we expect to file our 10-Q report in a few weeks. I'd like to remind you that today's call may include forward-looking statements, which are uncertain and outside of the firm's control and may differ from actual results materially. We do not undertake any duty to update these statements.

For a discussion of some of the risks that could affect results, please see the Risk Factors section of our 10-K. We'll also refer to non-GAAP measures, and you'll find reconciliations in the press release on the shareholders page of our website. Also note that

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.