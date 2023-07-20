Wall Street Lunch: Stocks Poised For Decade Of Low Returns

martin-dm

Historically, passive S&P 500 investors have been able to count on 10% annual returns on average. But a lot depends on when you enter and exit.

For the next decade, the return on U.S. stocks may not average much more than bonds, according to strategists at Bernstein, who are looking at data back more than 100 years.

For stocks, Sarah McCarthy and Mark Diver says the Shiller PE - which uses a long-term inflation-adjusted view of earnings to reduce the effect of swings – is a good predictor out 10 years.

They say the “current level of the Shiller PE in the US is elevated at 29.3x compared to history” and implies returns of just 4% over the next 10 years. That’s down from 12% in the previous decade.

For bonds, the current 10-year yield (US10Y) is the best predictor, they say, noting “US bonds have delivered a meager 1.3% total return annualized since 2013, almost an all-time-low."

But this is expected to improve to 3.5% due to higher inflation and the rate tightening cycle.

Now on the earnings front, J&J (JNJ) topped Wall Street forecasts thanks mainly to better-than-expected results in Pharmaceutical and MedTech. The company also raised the midpoints of its 2023 full-year guidance, excluding sales of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) beat estimates. Its base business remained strong while demand for its COVID tests continued to drop driven by the waning impact of the pandemic.

American Airlines (AAL) joined its peers, reporting strong earnings. The carrier also raised full-year adjusted EPS guidance to between $3.00 and $3.75 from $2.50 to $3.50. Last night, United Airlines (UAL) topped estimates and raised outlook. Domestic margins returned to 2019 levels while international margins were well above those levels.

And Blackstone’s (BX) Blackstone's saw total assets under management rise to $1 trillion. Even so, distributable earnings per share declined during the quarter. Corporate Private Equity and Private Credit strategies performed the best, while its Opportunistic Real Estate funds were flat.

Looking to today’s trading, the major indexes are mixed, with the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) the weakest, off more than 1%, dragged down by post-earnings slumps from Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA). In contrast the Dow (DJI) is up 0.5%, helped by price gains from J&J and Travelers (TRV). The S&P (SP500) is off less than 0.5%.

Rates are marching higher though, with some surprise strength in labor market data. The 10-year (US10Y) and 2-year (US2Y) yields are both up more than 10 basis points.

Initial jobless claims for the week fell unexpectedly to 228,000 vs. the 242,000 expected. But economists did warn that could be due to some seasonal effects.

In other economic data, the Philly Fed manufacturing index rose less than expected and is still in contraction territory. Existing homes sales for June fell more than expected to an annual rate of 4.16 million. Inventory of houses for sale is very low, with many people unable or unwilling to move with mortgage rates so high.

In other news of note, Exxon Mobil (XOM) is planning to build one of the world's largest lithium processing facilities in Arkansas. It would have capacity to produce 75,000-100,000 metric tons/year of lithium, The Wall Street Journal reports.

At that scale, the plant's production would equate to about15% of all finished lithium produced globally last year.

The giant project could be built in stages, with modular trains constructed together or in separate locations near its future lithium production sites in south Arkansas. Other companies including Standard Lithium (SLI) and Tetra Technologies (TTI) are planning to build capacity in the area.

Meanwhile, Microsoft (MSFT) may be facing another antirust suit over its Teams messaging and meeting service. Already under scrutiny in the EU after Slack complained about its practices, Microsoft has received a complaint from Alfaview, which is based in Germany.

The complaint said tying Teams to Microsoft 365 gives the company a competitive advantage that is not justified by performance and unable to be matched by rivals, Reuters says.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage AMD (AMD) late Wednesday, adding the stock to its Alpha List. Wolfe started AMD with an Outperform rating and a price target of $150.

They said AMD is seeing inventory normalization in client computing and data center, which should help it grow in the second half of the year. Additionally, AMD is likely to keep taking share against Intel, particularly in the data center, Wolfe noted.

Ahead of chip earnings Barclays says it's likely to be a "mixed" season, with just a few areas holding on. But AI is the one "bright spot" and Nvidia (NVDA) could "reinvigorate" the halo trade.

Analyst Blayne Curtis says Nvidia (NVDA) is likely to have another "significant" beat and raise quarter and boost the AI trade. Curtis raised his price target on Nvidia to $600 from $500 and now believes that the company could earn $20 or more per share.

He says "AI is set to be the main event through earnings with likely higher capex numbers from cloud service providers.”