demaerre

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was down almost 10% after hours following Q2 earnings results. This was not surprising given our recent thoughts on the company. The company did see surprising growth in its subscriber count, however, its revenue growth was much weaker. As we'll see throughout this article, despite reasonable guidance, we expect the company to underperform going forward.

Netflix Financial Results

Netflix's Q2 financial results indicate minimal improvement.

Netflix Press Release

The company's YoY revenue growth was 2.7%, below inflation. The company's operating income of $1.83 billion saw a slight increase in margins to 22.3%, but growth remains weak YoY. The company's net income increase YoY was in the mid-single digits, again not particularly impressive in the higher inflation environment we've been in.

The company's diluted EPS annualized is ~$12 / share. That's a P/E of almost 40, fairly low for a company that's struggling to grow at the pace of inflation. Despite the company's financial results not showing a downturn, its valuation needs to see continued growth.

Netflix Subscriber Results

The company's subscriber results showed a strong quarter, but it's worth noting the company made some tough moves.

Netflix Press Release

The company managed to add almost 6 million subscribers in the quarter, with 8% YoY growth. That's almost double the growth rate of where the company was in the year ago quarter. However, it's also the quarter where the company cracked down on password sharing, forcing many customers who were previously sharing accounts to get their own.

We view this, even optimistically, as a one-time boost for the company's subscriber numbers. Given the number of Netflix password sharers we know in our local circle and recent crackdowns, the relatively modest growth in our view means that a substantial % of subscribers who faced a password sharing crackdown instead chose to cancel their subscriptions.

After numerous price increases, the company's path to revenue growth is subscriber count growth, which will put pressure on it.

Netflix Guidance

Perhaps the most interesting part of the company's earnings is its guidance. The company has guided for revenue growth supported by subscriber counts.

The company's guidance for $8.5 billion in revenue is roughly 7.2% in YoY growth, only slightly ahead of inflation. However, costs will remain higher as the company's operating margin actually expected to decrease QoQ. The company's forecast for its EPS increase is expected to be only 6%, less than its revenue growth.

Even given the company's optimistic forecast, we still don't see a path for it to justify its P/E of 40. With annualized cash flow at a roughly 2% yield and continued share issuance to employees, the company's guidance isn't enough to justify not selling the stock.

Netflix and the Strike (A Bumper Quarter?)

One thing that might help Netflix in the upcoming quarter is the strike going on in Hollywood.

The first strike in decades is projected to potentially last until the end of the year. Pay is a more resolvable concern, but more existential questions such as AI will be hard to resolve. A halt in filming means that these costs could drop substantially in the upcoming quarters, perhaps giving the company a few quarters of strong free cash flow ("FCF") that it can use to rebuild its base.

A bumper quarter or two could result in the market temporarily becoming optimistic again with Netflix and hurt those who sell at the current overvalued price or bet against the company.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is that Netflix's competitors that were once embracing streaming are realizing it might not be for them. Disney (DIS) has said it's potentially more willing to license its streaming content, and Warner Bros (WBD) has backed up its streaming business. Streaming is expensive. If these businesses are willing to provide Netflix with a stronger position or work together, that could enable Netflix to stay for the long term.

Conclusion

Netflix managed to have strong subscriber growth in the quarter. However, that came from the company's crackdown on password sharing. The small relative increase in subscribers indicates to us that users chose to cancel their accounts instead. At the same time, flat growth in revenue per subscriber indicates that price increases are over.

The company's FCF yield remains weak. That means even with the company's reasonable guidance it doesn't have a chance to justify its margins. That's especially true with the company's forecast drop in its margins. Overall, given Netflix, Inc.'s current valuation and earnings, we see it as a poor investment. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.