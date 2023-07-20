Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ebix: Upcoming EbixCash IPO Is Still Under-Appreciated

Jul. 20, 2023 1:41 PM ETEbix, Inc. (EBIX)
Mikro Investments profile picture
Mikro Investments
121 Followers

Summary

  • EbixCash's IPO is set to be listed in the Indian stock market after years of delay.
  • All indications point to the imminent IPO of EbixCash in the next few weeks.
  • Improved market conditions and peer valuation comparisons suggest a well-received IPO.
  • Successful EbixCash IPO could have a huge positive impact on Ebix share price.

IPO written with clock placed over coin background.

Tarun Gupta/iStock via Getty Images

The wait for EbixCash's IPO has been a test of patience for its investors. Many years after announcing and more than a year after filing to go IPO, it looks like EbixCash will finally be listed on

This article was written by

Mikro Investments profile picture
Mikro Investments
121 Followers
About 25 years of investment experience, primarily in small and micro-cap stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EBIX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.