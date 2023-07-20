Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Forget AT&T's Low P/E; Its Cash-Based Sources Of Value Are Terrible

Jul. 20, 2023 1:44 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)6 Comments
Summary

  • The P/E ratio is not an effective measure of a company's valuation in our view, which is primarily based on its net cash position and future free cash flow expectations.
  • AT&T has a large net debt position, a capital-intensive business model, and deteriorating free cash flow, which are the worst qualities when it comes to assessing cash-based intrinsic value.
  • A back-of-the-envelope intrinsic value calculation suggests there could be more downside to come for AT&T, even as our fully-populated three-stage DCF-derived fair value range remains slightly more optimistic.
  • Despite a seemingly attractive dividend yield, AT&T's cash-based sources of intrinsic value indicate that its dividend is far from safe. We think another dividend cut in the coming years cannot be ruled out.

AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

By Brian Nelson, CFA

People love shortcuts. It's understandable. If there is an easier way to do something, why not, right? But there's one shortcut I wish investors wouldn't take, and it is using multiple analysis as a form of valuation. This may sound sacrilege, but

Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area. Valuentum is not a money manager, broker, or financial advisor. Valuentum is a publisher of financial information.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Brian Nelson owns shares in SPY, SCHG, QQQ, DIA, VOT, BITO, RSP, and IWM. Valuentum owns SPY, SCHG, QQQ, VOO, and DIA. Brian Nelson's household owns shares in HON, DIS, HAS, NKE, DIA, and RSP. Some of the other securities written about in this article may be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios. Contact Valuentum for more information about its editorial policies.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

c
ccm800
Today, 2:17 PM
Comments (755)
According to AT&T Their FCF was $14.1B in 2022, not the $16B suggested here. A whopping 43% of that FCF came in Q4 alone. Their FCF is always heavily backloaded because most of the CAPEX is paid early in the year. So you can’t just look at one quarter and claim their FCF is dwindling.

They confirmed $16B+ plus in FCF for 2023 after Q1 earnings. If they can come even close to this number that means their FCF is growing as opposed to dwindling.
r
ronjon1957
Today, 2:10 PM
Comments (226)
Not looking to good for T. Waiting for next FCF report. That will be the deciding reason to buy or sell.
D
Daddy-Boy
Today, 2:02 PM
Comments (558)
T had been terribly managed and run. And this had been going on for years.
astute pathways profile picture
astute pathways
Today, 2:00 PM
Comments (2.05K)
Higher intrest rates is bad for debt laden companys like this
J
JohnL000
Today, 1:52 PM
Premium
Comments (81)
High debt usually means a inability to maneuver so whatever come your way you have to take directly in the face. ATT is doing just that.
m
motto5448
Today, 1:49 PM
Comments (2.17K)
terrific information.
