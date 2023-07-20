Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 20, 2023 12:50 PM ETThe Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 20, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Abbe Goldstein - SVP of IR

Alan Schnitzer - Chairman and CEO

Dan Frey - CFO

Greg Toczydlowski - President of Business Insurance

Jeff Klenk - President of Bond & Specialty Insurance

Michael Klein - President of Personal Insurance

Conference Call Participants

Greg Peters - Raymond James

David Motemaden - Evercore ISI

Ryan Tunis - Autonomous Research

Alex Scott - Goldman Sachs

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo

Brian Meredith - UBS

Josh Shanker - Bank of America

Meyer Shields - KBW

Tracy Benguigui - Barclays

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Second Quarter Results Teleconference for Travelers. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on July 20, 2023.

At this time. I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Abbe Goldstein; Senior Vice-President of Investor Relations. Ms. Goldstein, you may begin.

Abbe Goldstein

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Travelers' discussion of our second quarter 2023 results. We released our press release, financial supplement and webcast presentation earlier this morning. All of these materials can be found on our website at travelers.com under the Investors section.

Speaking today will be Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and CEO; Dan Frey; CFO; and our three segment Presidents Greg Toczydlowski of Business Insurance; Jeff Klenk of Bond & Specialty Insurance; and Michael Klein of Personal Insurance. They will discuss the financial results of our business and the current market environment. They will refer to the webcast presentation as they go through prepared remarks and then we will take questions.

Before I turn the call over to Alan, I'd like to draw your attention to the explanatory note included at the end of the webcast presentation. Our presentation today includes forward-looking

