Netflix: Explaining The Post-Earnings Sell-Off And Why It's A Buy

Jul. 20, 2023 1:53 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)3 Comments
Yuval Rotem
Summary

  • Netflix reported mixed Q2-23 results, as subscribers and profits crushed expectations, whereas revenues and guidance fell short.
  • The stock responded with a 9.0% selloff, a legitimate post-earnings panic considering the stock doubled in less than a year and there are apparent headwinds from the Hollywood strike.
  • Despite missing revenue expectations, it's clear that the password-sharing strategy and plan optimization is on pace to deliver substantial growth.
  • Fundamentally, Netflix provided investors with everything they needed to hear. Growth is projected to accelerate, margins are expanding, and free cash flows will continue to scale.
  • I believe the sell-off provides a decent opportunity and reiterate a Buy rating.

SAG-AFTRA Union Members Join Writers Picket Line At Netflix Headquarters

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported mixed Q2-23 results. Revenues totaled $8.2B, compared to an expected $8.3B, and EPS came at $3.29, compared to the expected $2.86, as operating margins continued to expand. The company added 5.9M net subscribers, reflecting its password-sharing crackdown is already a success, as revenue in

Yuval Rotem
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Yuval Rotem
Article Update Today, 2:25 PM
Comments (524)
Thanks for reading my article!

If you'd like to receive a notification when I publish my next article please hit the follow button.

I would love to hear your thoughts / suggestions / questions regarding my analysis.
nerd_rage
Today, 2:23 PM
NFLX is stalling out. ARPU is down in every region. Growth is flat except for Asia where it's down 13% year over year, and that's bad news since if growth isn't happening in Asia, where is it going to happen?

NFLX tried some tactics to get things back on track and it had some impact but not much. They said they had 100M people stealing their service, cracked down, and got 5M new subscribers except we know that many (most?) of those are just new or returning subscribers, not former password sharers, so what did they just lose 99M viewers who don't value them enough to pay for them? Looks that way.
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
Today, 2:35 PM
@nerd_rage Thanks for the comment!

I think there are still many questions that are yet to be answered.

Regarding ARPU, it dropped slightly, but it's overlapping a year of a price increase with a year of price decreases. I think it's pretty certain ARPU will kick back up again in 2024.

Regarding subscribers, I'm not sure I agree here, they are projected to gain over 13.5M subscribers in the first 9 months of the year. Probably more than 15M for the year, this is close to what they did in 2021. To me, it's pretty impressive. My model assumes they reach 300M subscribers by 2030, and for now, I think it's more likely they will get there earlier.

Specifically regarding UCAN, they lost subscribers in 2022 and gained 100K in Q1. In Q2 they gained 1.2M, so to me, it's definitely previous sharers. How else would you explain the uptick?

All in all, I understand there's a lot of negativity here, especially after a 100%+ increase sending the stock again to the overvalued territory. However, I believe that the current price is a decent entry point for the long term.

Of course, if all of a sudden competitors come out of their struggles, and Netflix loses its undeniable leadership, I might think differently. Right now, I'm of the opinion it's a high-quality company, with competitive advantages, at a reasonable price.
