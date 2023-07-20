Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 20, 2023 12:54 PM ETMartin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.6K Followers

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 20, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Bob Bondurant - Chief Executive Officer

Sharon Taylor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Selman Akyol - Stifel

Patrick Fitzgerald - Baird

Operator

Good morning. My name is Audrey, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the MMLP Q2 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Sharon Taylor, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Sharon Taylor

Thank you, operator, and good morning to everyone who has joined the call. With me today are Bob Bondurant, CEO; David Cannon, Controller; and Danny Cavin, Director of FP&A. I'll begin with our cautionary statements. During this call, management may be making forward-looking statements as defined by the SEC. These statements are based upon our current beliefs as well as assumptions and information currently available to us.

Please refer to our press release issued yesterday afternoon as well as our latest filings with the SEC for a list of factors that could impact the future performance of Martin and cause our actual results to differ from our expectations. We will discuss non-GAAP financial measures on today's call, such as adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and free cash flow. In addition, we will refer to adjusted EBITDA after giving effect to the exit of the butane optimization business. You will find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their nearest GAAP measures in our earnings press release posted on our website.

Now I will turn the call over to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.