BST: A Potential Beneficiary As Technology Turns Volatile
Summary
- BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed-end fund that primarily invests in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. science and technology companies.
- The BST CEF's total return, which comprises both capital appreciation and income distributions, has consistently outperformed the market.
- I'm broadly negative on Technology here given crowded and concentrated momentum in plays like QQQ, but for those that remain bullish on the sector, it might make sense to rotate.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Lead-Lag Report get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Some people don't like change, but you need to embrace change if the alternative is disaster. - Elon Musk.
The BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) is a closed-end fund ("CEF") that primarily invests in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. science and technology companies. The BST CEF's investment strategy is two-pronged, encompassing a combination of stock selection and income generation through a covered call strategy.
As we can see when looking at the price ratio of BST to the Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLK), it's significantly underperformed since 2021. But could there be a case to be made for outperformance?
Investment Strategy
BST's investment strategy focuses on identifying and investing in "rapid and sustainable growth potential" within the science and technology sectors. However, it's worth noting that the fund's definition of what qualifies as "science and technology" is quite broad. In their portfolio, you'll find the expected tech heavyweights like Microsoft and Apple, but there are also companies that use technology as an extension of their core businesses.
Covered Call Strategy
Aside from its stock selection process, BST employs a covered call strategy on individual stocks within its portfolio. Unlike many funds that employ a similar strategy using broad indices, BST's approach allows for targeting high conviction ideas, ultimately generating consistent and attractive income for investors. This makes for an interesting yield play, with distribution currently over 8.53%.
Total Return
BST's total return, which comprises both capital appreciation and income distributions, has consistently outperformed the market. This outperformance can be attributed to the fund's exposure to high-growth tech stocks and its effective use of the covered call strategy. When compared against the MSCI World Net Total Return Index, the winner is clear.
Dividend Yield and Distribution Policy
BST's distribution policy aims to deliver a steady and consistent monthly distribution, making it an attractive choice for income-focused investors. The fund has a history of raising its monthly distribution, providing investors with a yield boost. It's also worth noting that despite the fund's high distribution yield, BST has managed to maintain a sustainable payout ratio, further enhancing its appeal to income investors.
Risk Assessment
While investing in BST offers significant rewards, it also comes with inherent risks. One of the major risks associated with investing in BST is its exposure to the volatile tech sector. Technology stocks are known for their high volatility, and as such, BST's performance can be significantly impacted by fluctuations in the tech market.
I'm broadly negative on Technology here given crowded and concentrated momentum in plays like Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), but for those that remain bullish on the sector, it might make sense to rotate into BST, if anything to provide different exposure in the near-term with yield. It's also better diversified, with far less concentration risk than other Technology proxies when looking at holdings and their weightings.
Conclusion: BST As A Growth And Income Investment
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust offers a unique investment proposition, combining the growth potential of tech stocks with a steady income stream through its covered call strategy. Despite the inherent risks, the fund's strong performance, consistent income distributions, and exposure to high-growth sectors make it an attractive option for growth and income-focused investors.
Anticipate Crashes, Corrections, and Bear Markets
Are you tired of being a passive investor and ready to take control of your financial future? Introducing The Lead-Lag Report, an award-winning research tool designed to give you a competitive edge.
The Lead-Lag Report is your daily source for identifying risk triggers, uncovering high yield ideas, and gaining valuable macro observations. Stay ahead of the game with crucial insights into leaders, laggards, and everything in between.
Go from risk-on to risk-off with ease and confidence. Subscribe to The Lead-Lag Report today.
Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)
How is there appreciation if they are selling calls?