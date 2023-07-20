BST: A Potential Beneficiary As Technology Turns Volatile

da-kuk

The BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) is a closed-end fund ("CEF") that primarily invests in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. science and technology companies. The BST CEF's investment strategy is two-pronged, encompassing a combination of stock selection and income generation through a covered call strategy.

As we can see when looking at the price ratio of BST to the Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLK), it's significantly underperformed since 2021. But could there be a case to be made for outperformance?

Investment Strategy

BST's investment strategy focuses on identifying and investing in "rapid and sustainable growth potential" within the science and technology sectors. However, it's worth noting that the fund's definition of what qualifies as "science and technology" is quite broad. In their portfolio, you'll find the expected tech heavyweights like Microsoft and Apple, but there are also companies that use technology as an extension of their core businesses.

Covered Call Strategy

Aside from its stock selection process, BST employs a covered call strategy on individual stocks within its portfolio. Unlike many funds that employ a similar strategy using broad indices, BST's approach allows for targeting high conviction ideas, ultimately generating consistent and attractive income for investors. This makes for an interesting yield play, with distribution currently over 8.53%.

Total Return

BST's total return, which comprises both capital appreciation and income distributions, has consistently outperformed the market. This outperformance can be attributed to the fund's exposure to high-growth tech stocks and its effective use of the covered call strategy. When compared against the MSCI World Net Total Return Index, the winner is clear.

Dividend Yield and Distribution Policy

BST's distribution policy aims to deliver a steady and consistent monthly distribution, making it an attractive choice for income-focused investors. The fund has a history of raising its monthly distribution, providing investors with a yield boost. It's also worth noting that despite the fund's high distribution yield, BST has managed to maintain a sustainable payout ratio, further enhancing its appeal to income investors.

Risk Assessment

While investing in BST offers significant rewards, it also comes with inherent risks. One of the major risks associated with investing in BST is its exposure to the volatile tech sector. Technology stocks are known for their high volatility, and as such, BST's performance can be significantly impacted by fluctuations in the tech market.

I'm broadly negative on Technology here given crowded and concentrated momentum in plays like Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), but for those that remain bullish on the sector, it might make sense to rotate into BST, if anything to provide different exposure in the near-term with yield. It's also better diversified, with far less concentration risk than other Technology proxies when looking at holdings and their weightings.

Conclusion: BST As A Growth And Income Investment

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust offers a unique investment proposition, combining the growth potential of tech stocks with a steady income stream through its covered call strategy. Despite the inherent risks, the fund's strong performance, consistent income distributions, and exposure to high-growth sectors make it an attractive option for growth and income-focused investors.