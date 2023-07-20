Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Bancorp: Not Priced For A Recession Yet, Slow Recovery Likely

Jul. 20, 2023 2:00 PM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB)UMBF1 Comment
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In my last USB article, I lowered my buy price to under $26 per share in preparation for a potential recession.
  • USB stock nearly hit that price and has risen post-earnings.
  • The risk of deposit flight and defaults are likely priced into the stock now, but a recession is not in my view.
  • I remain cautious over the next 12 months.
Turtle walking

lemonadelucy/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

I always like to start my articles by reviewing any previous coverage I've had of a stock. My first U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) article was in 2020, soon after I purchased the stock on 5/13/20. I wrote

This article was written by

Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
22.1K Followers
One-of-kind research using historical cycles to identify tops and bottoms

My analysis focuses on the cyclical nature of individual companies and of markets in general. I've developed a unique approach to estimating the fair value of cyclical stocks, and that approach allows me to more accurately buy near the bottom of the cycle.

My academic background is in political science and I hold a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree in political theory from Iowa State University. I was awarded a Graduate Research Excellence Award in 2015 for my research on conservatism.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UMBF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Herbert 5223 profile picture
Herbert 5223
Today, 2:37 PM
Comments (2.03K)
USB is in a technical recovery mode that should take it much higher barring an imminent recession. I agree with the author that the best time to buy bank stocks is in a recession and after they have crashed, but keep in mind that market timing like this is more luck than expertise because we cannot predict the future with a high degree of confidence. If we have a soft landing, then USB will go even higher. I am long USB
