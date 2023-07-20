Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Netflix Q2 Earnings: Unattractive Valuation

Jul. 20, 2023 2:09 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)GOOG, GOOGL1 Comment
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Netflix, Inc. reported mixed Q2 earnings with strong subscriber growth due to a crackdown on password sharing, but it missed revenue estimates.
  • The streaming giant added 5.9M new subscribers in Q2, reaching a total of 238.4M global memberships.
  • Netflix is valued at a P/E ratio of 32.4X, making it the second-most expensive FAANG stock after Amazon.
  • The company's growth large comes from developing markets in Latin America and Asia, which generate lower average revenue per user.

Friends watching movies together at home

demaerre

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) submitted a mixed Q2 earnings sheet on Wednesday. On the one hand it showed strong subscriber growth, driven by a crackdown on password sharing, but on the other, the firm's revenue missed estimates and Netflix did

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

nerd_rage
Today, 2:20 PM
Asia is where the big growth potential is, but it dropped 13% year over year. Other regions have flat growth. That's the biggest reason to be skeptical of NFLX. They tried ads, they tried a password crackdown, and we've seen some impact but not much. What other rabbit can they pull out of their hat?
