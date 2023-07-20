2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Outline

Starting in 2023, Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had strong growth to show investors. The EPS grew by 11.9% YoY supported by board market demand. The company maintains its target of $10 billion in sales in 2023. The share price has been climbing steadily over the last few months and in 2023 it's up just under 10% YTD. I find the valuation very appealing still at a p/e of just 12. Besides, the FCF margin is very strong and there is a good opportunity here to get a higher divined yield as the payout ratio is at 42% currently.

SNY has established some very solid revenue streams and the majority of the segments performed very well in Q1 of 2023. I am confident that this momentum will carry through to the remaining quarters in 2023. We aren't far from the Q2 report from SNY and I am rating them a buy ahead of that. The quality of the business speaks for itself and I think inventors should heavily consider making SNY an addition to their portfolio.

Recent Developments

SNY is constantly coming out with news of improvements or positive news of clearances for some of its medicines and products. On July 17, 2023, the FDA approved Beyfortus, which is a product that SNY has developed to help prevent infants against RSV disease. This is a very important addition to the world. Even if SNY doesn't make a significant amount of money for this, it still speaks volumes about the type of business you are investing in. You aren't just part of any healthcare company it makes very important medicines and products. Executive Vice President Thomas Triopmhe had some words to share on the news "Today's approval marks an unprecedented moment for protecting infant health in the U.S., following an RSV season that took a record toll on infants, their families, and the U.S. healthcare system. Beyfortus is the only monoclonal antibody approved for passive immunization to provide safe and effective protection for all infants during their first RSV season":

Future Growth (Earnings Presentation)

This also shows that SNY is quite alone in the making of this and will likely be the first and largest benefit of its use in healthcare.

Margins

Margin Profile (Seeking Alpha)

The margin profile of SNY is a real highlight in my opinion. As we see above, the margins have developed very nicely into sector-beating results. The gross margins sitting at nearly 70% are very impressive. But I like SNY as a dividend play too and with a solid FCF margin the likelihood of more raises to it ahead seems more realistic. Why I am so confident in SNY maintaining these margins is that they have done so in an increasingly more expensive market environment where inflation remained high and interest rates grew. Seeing as the margins are using the last 12 months' results, the coming quarters might show a slight decline or consolidation, but when so far above the rest it doesn't impact the long-term or the current investment thesis enough.

Dupixent Sales (Earnings Presentation)

With a lot of growth in Dupixent sales, I think preservation of the current margins seems very realistic right now. Predicting margins for Q2 I think we will see EBITDA margins of 30% or higher at least, If we see a significant beat I think the share price will follow and perhaps SNY will reach a p/e of around 16 instead, a more reflective of the sector's multiple.

Value For Investors

For investors looking at SNY right now, a lot of the appeal I think comes from the dividend and slight buybacks the company is doing over the last couple of years. This is the value that investors can collect apart from the share price growing as the EPS is growing. An FWD dividend yield of 3.5% makes this company a very good addition to other higher yielding companies. SNY brings some stability and dividend growth is likely to continue. The payout ratio is 42% and I think something around 50% can be reached.

Dividend Growth (Seeking Alpha)

Low single-digit growth for the FCF seems realistic and that would mean that 2023 would be around $10.4 billion, a 5% increase from 2022 results. This would yield a dividend of around $4.14 per share with a 50% payout ratio, or a yield of 7.69%.

Valuation

DCF Model (Author)

The DCF model above here shows that SNY is trading above its current intrinsic value by around 29%. But I think when you have a company like SNY paying a premium for quality is worth it. As for the model, it is also excepting there to be a terminal increase to FCF of 5%. In the last 3 years for SNY, it has been 20% YoY instead, but I find that unlikely to continue. SNY also has a market cap and if it was likely they could grow FCF by 20% YoY the price would be significantly higher. In any case, I think that despite trading above the intrinsic value the divined yield paired with the solid retention of margins makes SNY out to be a long-term addition to a diversified investors portfolio.

Risks

The prospect of global stock markets experiencing a significant decline in the upcoming quarters poses a notable risk, and Sanofi, like other companies, may be impacted. If the stock is already trading near a resistance level, this could potentially trigger a sell-off, even if it does not necessarily reflect the fundamental performance of the company.

Additionally, one of the challenges Sanofi faces, common in the pharmaceutical industry, is obtaining approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its medicines. The FDA's stringent regulatory process can be lengthy and uncertain, as it involves rigorous testing and evaluation of a drug's safety and efficacy. Delays in obtaining approval or unexpected regulatory hurdles may impact the company's revenue projections and market sentiment.

Investor Takeaway

Quality encapsulated seems to be what SNY is right now. The margins of the business are incredibly good and they have been growing constantly without dropping off. SNY is also generating a solid amount of FCF and I think more of this can be diverted to dividends. This would make the already appealing 3.7% dividend yield even better.

Specialty Care (Earnings Presentation)

Going into Q2, investors should be watching for the Specialty Care segment continuing to perform very well and that products in it continue to see strong demand. Concluding this article I am reiterating that I view SNY as a buy right now.