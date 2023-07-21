David Gyung

When my Strong Buy rating on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) appeared on 10/17/22, the shares traded for $435.

I downgraded the stock to a Buy in a follow-up piece published in mid April, and the stock has since soared by about 48%. As I type these words, AVGO trades for $906.61.

Broadcom is a beneficiary of the semiconductor boom that is fed by AI, the evolution to 5G, as well as by an improving economy.

And as is true of most prospective investments, there are pros and cons regarding AVGO, not the least of which is the current valuation.

Where Artificial Intelligence And Broadcom Intersect

Artificial intelligence is all the rage as of late, and rightly so. The International Data Corporation Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Spending Guide forecasts global spending on AI will result in a CAGR of 27% from 2022 through 2026. IDC estimates that total spending on AI-centric systems will exceed $300 billion in 2026.

Investors’ interest in AI was reflected in last quarter's earnings call. All in all, AI was mentioned 46 times, and during the question-and-answer session, 16 questions were posed by analysts, 11 of which centered on AI.

However, CEO Hock Tan had pretty much summed up the overall picture in regards to AVGO and AI with one of his opening statements:

I know you all want to hear about how we are benefiting from this strong deployment of generative AI by our customers. Put this in perspective, our revenue today from this opportunity represents about 15% of (our) semiconductor business. Having said this, it was only 10% in fiscal '22. And we believe it could be over 25% of semiconductor revenue in fiscal '24. In fact, over the course of fiscal '23 that we're in, we are seeing a trajectory where our quarterly revenue entering the year doubles by the time we exit '23. And in fiscal third quarter '23, we expect this revenue to exceed $1 billion in the quarter. … And speaking of AI networks, Broadcom’s next generation Ethernet switching portfolio consisting of Tomahawk 5 and Jericho3-AI offers the industry's highest performance fabric for large-scale AI clusters by optimizing the demanding and costly AI resources.

Broadcom appears to have a surefire winner in the AI space with the release in April of the Jericho3-AI.

The following is an excerpt from Broadcom’s Jericho3 news release:

AI workloads have unique characteristics such as a low number of large, long-lived flows, all starting concurrently upon completion of an AI computation cycle. The Jericho3-AI fabric provides the highest performance for these workloads with unique functionality designed specifically for AI workloads:

Perfect load balancing equally sprays traffic over all links of the fabric, ensuring maximum network utilization under the highest network loads.

Congestion-free operation with end-to-end traffic scheduling ensures no flow collisions and no jitter.

Ultra-high radix uniquely allows the Jericho3-AI fabric to scale connectivity to 32,000 GPUs, each with 800Gbps, in a single cluster.

Zero-Impact Failover functionality ensures sub-10ns automatic path convergence, resulting in no impact to job completion time.

Broadcom claims that Jericho3 provides "performance improvement" that creates "a multiplicative effect on decreasing the cost of running AI workloads." That increased efficiency results in a "network, (that) in effect, pays for itself."

The news release goes on to state that Jericho3 "provides the highest performance while also enabling the lowest total cost of ownership."

Bob Wheeler, the analyst for Wheeler’s Network, provided the following assessment of Jericho3:

“Cloud operators will upgrade their AI infrastructure to address the massive growth in bandwidth, driven by a new generation of high-capacity GPUs and the emergence of large language models. Jericho3-AI offers a high-bandwidth, low-latency and low-power choice for networks connecting tens of thousands of GPUs, revolutionizing the economics of building and maintaining AI clusters for this exciting new era.”

I’ll note here that anyone who has perused a few years of Broadcom's earnings calls knows that the CEO tends to under promise and over perform. Tan estimates that roughly half of the firm’s growth will stem from AI.

Many investors will look to cloud to fuel Broadcom’s growth, yet reports have cloud infrastructure spending growing at a slower pace. However, one should not confuse cloud growth with the expansion of AI. A recent Wall Street Journal article detailed how the cloud may be ill prepared for the AI boom.

In fact, those in the know agree. Nidhi Chappell, general manager of Azure AI Infrastructure, claims “There is insatiable demand” for AI language models.

Chetan Kapoor, director of product management at Amazon Web Services, concurs with Chappell’s assessment. Regarding AI cloud related infrastructure, Kapoor states that “There’s a pretty big imbalance between demand and supply at the moment.”

That means there's a great deal of pressure on the limited supply related to generative AI-related use. Broadcom’s Ethernet switching portfolio, which consists of Tomahawk 5 and Jericho3-AI, is the industry's highest performance fabric for large-scale AI clusters, so this could create a surge in demand for Broadcom’s Jericho3-AI and Tomahawk 5.

Count me as one that would not be surprised if AI leads to greater growth than AVGO currently forecasts.

Where AVGO Shines

Application-specific integrated circuit chips - ASIC - are designed for a hyper-specific task. Oftentimes dramatically smaller, and with lower power requirements, ASICs are also more performant.

With an ASIC market share of 35%, Broadcom is the market leader. Engineering costs for ASICs are generally prohibitive, but manufacturing costs tend to be lower when ASICs are produced at a high scale. Consequently, high engineering costs tend to keep rivals at bay. However, once developed, the lower manufacturing costs provide AVGO with high margins.

AVGO’s ASICs target hyperscale cloud projects related to machine learning and AI, an arena where a high level of growth is expected.

ASICs explain in large part how Broadcom maintains such high levels of revenue and profits.

The firm’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased from 60.4% in fiscal 2021 to 63.3% in fiscal 2022, and 64.4% in the first half of fiscal 2023. During that time frame, AVGO’s free-cash-flow margin remained in the high 40s.

FCF has nearly doubled since 2018, and net revenue is up almost 60% in that time frame.

AVGO Investor Presentation

The VMware Acquisition

Last May, Broadcom entered into a definitive agreement to acquire VMware (VMW). The deal, to be funded with 50% cash and 50% stock, will cost $61 billion. Broadcom will incur $32 billion in debt and assume $8 billion in net debt.

If the deal is approved, the addition of VMware will be immediately accretive. Furthermore, about half of Broadcom’s revenues will then stem from software, immediately diversifying AVGO’s business mix and reducing the share of total income derived from Apple.

Broadcom claims the deal would result in significant growth, and management guided for $8.5 billion in annualized EBITDA within three years of the acquisition.

AVGO Investor Presentation

In the middle of May, it was reported that there was some progress made in China's antitrust review of the deal. A week ago, the acquisition received conditional approval from the European Commission, and AVGO is reportedly set to respond to a second request from the Federal Trade Commission.

The acquisition has also received legal merger clearance in Australia, Brazil, Canada, South Africa and Taiwan, and management expects the deal to be consummated in FY 2023.

But There Is (As Is The Norm) A Catch

Yes, we will likely see a surge in growth in AVGO’s AI-related business. However, AI only constitutes about 15% of the firm’s semiconductor solutions business, which in turn makes up about 78% of Broadcom's total revenue. The other 22% of sales stem from software.

Broadcom operates in five segments: Networking (20% of total revenue) Wireless (23%), Broadband Infrastructure (18%), Server Storage (17%), Networking (20%), and Software (22% of revenue).

With the exception of networking, which is expected to grow at a 20% pace, three of the other four segments are forecast to deliver low single-digit growth rates.

Wireless, the largest segment, is expected to report no growth year-over-year for FY23.

Now consider that VMWare is a slow growing business. Analyst consensus revenue growth rate for the company over the next two years stands at 5.53%, and free cash flow per share is forecast to increase by 3.76% over the next two years.

Debt, Dividend And Valuation

AVGO has a BBB- credit rating.

Broadcom yields 2.02% and has a payout ratio of just under 44%. The five-year dividend growth rate is 23.34%.

AVGO trades for $903.43 a share. The average 12-month price target of the 16 analysts who follow the stock is $804.05. The price target provided by the 9 analysts that rated AVGO after the last earnings report is $897.44.

The non-GAAP forward P/E is 21.62x versus the 5-year average P/E ratio of 16.12x.

The five-year PEG for AVGO is 1.37x, significantly above the five-year average PEG for the stock of 1.09x.

Is AVGO A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Broadcom has a deep moat, exceptional leadership, and boasts sterling profit metrics.

Aside from the growth in AI, the evolution to 5G should also result in a device replacement cycle that could lead to sustained growth for Broadcom’s wireless chips.

Analysts forecast 8% growth for AVGO this fiscal year and expect adjusted EBITDA to rise 7%. While those aren’t shabby growth metrics, they can’t compare to the recent surge in growth.

Furthermore, when interviewed for the Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference, CEO Tan stated that in Q3 and Q4 growth “would definitely slow down year-on-year.”

Shares of Broadcom are up well over 60% year-to-date.

Although I assess Broadcom as a sterling investment, I believe the current valuation may have outrun the growth over the short term.

Consequently, and reluctantly, I downgrade AVGO to a Hold.

AVGO is the second largest position in my portfolio, largely due to the increase in valuation since I first invested in the stock.

