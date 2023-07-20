gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

What Is XJet Ltd.?

Rehovot, Israel-based XJet Ltd. (XJET) was founded to develop its Nano-Particles Jetting [NPJ] process that enables the creation of thin layers of metal or ceramics material coatings on products.

I previously wrote about XJet’s initial IPO filing here.

Since then, the company has filed a follow-up SEC registration statement detailing its capitalization, proposed IPO terms, and pricing information.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Yair Alcobi, who has been with the firm since May 2022 and was previously Vice President at KLA Corporation and president of KLA's PCB division.

The company was founded by President Hanan Gothait.

The firm’s primary offerings include the following:

XJet Carmel - additive manufacturing system

XJet Ink - consumable materials liquid ink

Software solutions

As of December 31, 2022, XJet has booked a fair market value investment of $206 million from investors including Lucion, ALUMOT, ARCHina and Abraxilev Ltd.

XJet’s Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for additive manufacturing was an estimated $13.8 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $75.8 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 20.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing demand for prototyping applications in various industry verticals, particularly in healthcare, aerospace and defense and automotive and improved technological innovations by industry participants.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory for the additive manufacturing market from 2022 to 2030, by technology type:

N. America Additive Manufacturing Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Stratasys

Materialise NV

EnvisionTEC

3D Systems

GE Additive

Made In Space

Canon

Voxeljet AG

Others

XJet's IPO Date & Details

The initial public offering date, or IPO, for XJet Ltd. has not yet been scheduled by the company or underwriter.

XJET intends to sell 1.6 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $4.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $6.4 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $76 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 8.35%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

Management says the firm qualifies as an ‘emerging growth company’ as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital purposes and general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. We may also use a portion of the proceeds to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services or technologies; however, we do not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time. (Source - SEC)

The firm’s equity compensation incentive plans currently provide for approximately 8% of total shares outstanding immediately following the IPO (plus the shares of the plans) to be reserved for issuance to employees.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not presently the subject of any material legal proceedings against it.

(Warning: Compared to stocks with more history, IPOs typically have less information for investors to review and analyze. For this reason, investors should use caution when thinking about investing in an IPO or immediately post-IPO. Also, investors should keep in mind that many IPOs are heavily marketed, past company performance is not a guarantee of future results, and potential risks may be understated.)

Thoughts On The IPO

XJET is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general corporate plans.

The company’s financials have produced sharply rising topline revenue from a small base, increasing gross loss and negative gross margin, lowered operating loss but increasing cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was a hefty negative ($18.9 million).

Marketing & Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has risen; its Marketing & Selling efficiency multiple was 0.9x in the most recent calendar year period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

The company is also subject to potential restrictions and withholding taxes in Israel with respect to dividends.

XJET’s financials indicate it has continued to spend on capital expenditures despite generating negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for improving additive manufacturing processes is large and expected to grow at above 20% CAGR rates through 2030, so the company enjoys very strong industry growth dynamics in its favor.

However, it also faces significant competition from a variety of companies and additive technologies in the industry.

Aegis Capital Corp. is the lead underwriter and the two IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (47.5%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all significant underwriters during the period.

Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its limited operating history, the need for additional capital to continue its growth efforts, the potential for increasing consolidation among its customer base, inflationary effects on its products or processes and others.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of 12.5x on annual revenue growth of more than 77% on a small revenue base.

Compared to a group of public additive manufacturing technology companies with an EV/Revenue multiple range of 1.8x to 2.8x on lower to moderately lower revenue growth rates, the XJet IPO appears to be richly priced.

While the company has promise, its proposed valuation appears excessive to me, so I’m Neutral [Hold] on the IPO.