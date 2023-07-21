pandemin

We've owned MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) off and on through the years. Like many other energy sector firms, it had a rough go of it in 2015 and 2019, before bottoming out near $10.00 in the big COVID pullback of Q1 '20.

fnvz

Company Profile:

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate. (MPLX site)

Segments:

The Logistics & Storage segment, L&S, had 13.5% growth in Q1 '23 for Adjusted EBITDA, hitting $1,026M, which was 68% of segment EBITDA for the quarter. Crude pipeline volume rose 8%; while product pipeline volume rose 2%; and Terminal volume rose 5%:

MPLX site

The Gathering & Processing segment, G&P, had flat Adjusted EBITDA, at $493M in Q1 '23, due to lower prices. Volumes were actually up, with Gathering rising 21%, fractionation up 13%, and processing up 4%.

MPLX site

Earnings:

Q1 '23: Overall revenue rose ~4%, with net income up 14.3%, adjusted EBITDA up 9%, and DCF up 4.8%. As with most other companies, interest expense rose, up 8% in the quarter. The unit count declined 1.4%, as a result of management's ongoing unit buyback program.

Adjusted EBITDA hit $1.5B, a new quarterly company record.

2022: Revenue rose ~16%, as growth projects came online, with adjusted EBITDA up mildly, ~4%, and DCF up ~7%. Distributions were up 4.3% in 2022, not counting the $.575 special distribution paid in Q4 '21. Interest expenses rose moderately, up 5.2%. The unit count was down 1.67%.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

MPLX is a cash machine - DCF has a compound annual growth rate of 6.8% since 2019:

MPLX site

Growth Projects:

MPLX has several growth/expansion projects coming online in 2023-2024 in both segments. Management expects the Whistler natural gas pipeline and its expansion to 2.5 billion cubic feet/day to be completed in September '23. They also expect volumes on the Wink to Webster crude pipeline to increase in 2023, and in the next two years as that pipeline continues to put segments into service.

In the G&P segment, the Preakness II and Harmon Creek II gas processing plants are expected to be online in the first half of 2024.

MPLX site

Dividends:

MPLX yielded 8.94% as of the 7/19/23 close. Management raised the quarterly distribution by ~10% in Q4 '22, from $.7050 to $.7750, where it has remained. Distribution coverage was 1.60 in 2022 and Q1 '23, and is 1.55X on a trailing basis. The five-year dividend growth rate is 6.20%.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Taxes:

MPLX's schedule K-1 tax packages are generally mailed in early March and are also made available online at its website.

Profitability and Leverage:

ROA and ROE both improved over the past year and remain well above midstream industry averages. Debt/equity leverage has been stable, while net debt/EBITDA improved a bit, to 3.46X, whereas interest coverage declined to a still strong 6.26X figure, higher than the industry average.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Debt and Liquidity:

As of 3/31/23, MPLX had $393M in cash, $2B available on its bank revolving credit facility, and $1.5B available through its inter-company loan agreement with Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC). MPLX's leverage ratio was 3.5x, below its stated target of 4.0x.

Management has steadily decreased leverage since 2019.

"On February 9, 2023, MPLX issued $1.1B aggregate principal amount of 5.000% senior notes due 2033, and $0.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.650% senior notes due 2053. Subsequently, on February 15, 2023, MPLX redeemed all of the $0.6 billion outstanding Series B preferred units and on March 13, 2023, MPLX redeemed all of the $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.500% senior notes due July 2023." (MPLX site)

MPLX's Credit Agreement matures in July 2027 and provides for a $2B unsecured revolving credit facility and letter of credit issuing capacity under the facility of up to $150M. The borrowing capacity under the MPLX Credit Agreement may be increased by up to an additional $1 billion, subject to certain conditions.

MPLX also has a Loan Agreement with MPC, which is $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of all loans outstanding at any one time. The MPC Loan Agreement is scheduled to expire, and borrowings under the MPC Loan Agreement are scheduled to mature and become due and payable on July 31, 2024

MPLX's next debt maturity is in 2024, when its 2024 Senior Notes come due.

MPLX site

Performance:

MPLX has outperformed the broad energy sector and the S&P 500 over the past year on a total return basis, but has lagged the midstream industry's average total return.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Analyst Targets:

At its 7/19/23 closing price of $34.67, MPLX is slightly above the street's lowest price target of $34.00, but 13% below the $39.92 average price target. It received two upgrades to overweight/outperform in Q1 '23, from JPMorgan and Wolfe Research, with $41.00 and $36.00 price targets, respectively.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Valuations:

At its 7/19/23 closing price of $34.67, MPLX had a slightly lower price/DCF, but a much lower price/book than midstream averages. Its EV/EBITDA is also lower than average, whereas its yield is much higher than average.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Parting Thoughts:

MPLX looks overbought on its slow stochastics chart, and is ~1.7% below its 52-week high. We suggest adding it to your watchlist, and waiting for a pullback before jumping in.

All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.