MPLX: 9% Yield, Record Earnings

Jul. 21, 2023 9:15 AM ETMPLX LP (MPLX)
Summary

  • MPLX yields 8.94%.
  • It earned record EBITDA in Q1 '23.
  • It has a 6.2% five-year dividend growth avg.
Oil pipeline, the oil industry equipment

pandemin

We've owned MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) off and on through the years. Like many other energy sector firms, it had a rough go of it in 2015 and 2019, before bottoming out near $10.00 in the big COVID pullback of Q1 '20.

Robert Hauver, MBA, was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years, and publishes SA articles under the name DoubleDividendStocks. TipRanks rates DoubleDividendStocks in the Top 25 of all financial bloggers, and Seeking Alpha rates us in the Top 5 of several categories, including Dividend Ideas, Basic Materials, and Utilities. 

"Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus", a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, which focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles. HDS+ scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

D
DividendLiving
Today, 9:48 AM
Premium
Comments (92)
Long and holding only small worry is that marathon petroleum takes them private at a price that undervalues MPLX as shell did with their midstream MLP. GLL
darnoc111 profile picture
darnoc111
Today, 9:42 AM
Comments (7.21K)
If MPLX was a corporation their PE ratio would be similar to OKE, which is 12 and MPLX is 9. I think that all MLPs will have lower PE ratios than their corporation counterparts. This does not say the MLPs are bad just the cost of opportunity that is lost due to the tax consequences of any takeover/ under.
elliot_mllr profile picture
elliot_mllr
Today, 9:40 AM
Premium
Comments (6.87K)
By "jumping in" I assume that the article means "carefully investing."
Investing goals differ by the particular investor. If the investing goal is not necessarily capital gains but rather irrationally high safe and secure tax deferred distributions of close to 9%, then MPLX 's alleged overbought status should not deter further MPLX unit purchases.
Elliot Miller
