Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 20, 2023 1:50 PM ETSynovus Financial Corp. (SNV), SNV.PD, SNV.PE
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.61K Followers

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 20, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Cal Evans - Head, Investor Relations

Kevin Blair - Chairman, President and CEO

Jamie Gregory - Chief Financial Officer

Bob Derrick - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Alexopoulos - J.P. Morgan

Brady Gailey - KBW

Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler

Kevin Fitzsimmons - D.A. Davidson

Jared Shaw - Wells Fargo

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley

Brandon King - Truist Securities

Brody Preston - UBS

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the Synovus Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

Please note this event is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Cal Evans, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Cal Evans

Thank you and good morning. During today’s call, we will reference the slides and press release that are available within the Investor Relations section of our website synovus.com. Chairman, CEO and President, Kevin Blair will begin the call. He will be followed by Jamie Gregory, Chief Financial Officer and they will be available to answer your questions at the end of the call.

Our comments include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and the actual results could vary materially. We list these factors that might cause results to differ materially in our press release and in our SEC filings, which are available on our website. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements because of new information, early developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

During the call, we will reference non-GAAP financial measures related to the company’s performance. You may see the reconciliation of these measures in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.