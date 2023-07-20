Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Expedia Remains Pricey

Jul. 20, 2023 3:01 PM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.66K Followers

Summary

  • I have decided not to buy Expedia Group's stock due to its high price and despite it being cheaper than when I last reviewed it.
  • The company's financial performance has not been very impressive, with a net income loss and a massive debt due in 2025, which the company may struggle to meet.
  • I think investors be concerned about recency bias, which is the tendency to assume that the current state of the world will last, and suggest investors should constantly monitor their investments.

African parents with little kids bonding and strolling by ocean. Little children enjoying the outdoors during their summer holidays or vacation. Rear of a family walking on the beach with copy space

pixdeluxe/E+ via Getty Images

It's been about two and a half years since I wrote my bearish piece on Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), and, right on time, over the next 13 months, the shares were up about 48%. They then crashed in

I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Aricool profile picture
Aricool
Today, 3:41 PM
Comments (10.49K)
@Patrick Doyle , good analysis. I passed on it last year for the same reasons you state, even at much lower levels. what about $TZOO? I flipped it for 92% gain this year, but eye it for getting back in upon a pull back.
