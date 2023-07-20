Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 20, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Art Harmon - Vice President, Investor Relations & Marketing

Peter Baccile - President & Chief Executive Officer

Scott Musil - Chief Financial Officer

Jojo Yap - Chief Investment Officer

Peter Schultz - Executive Vice President

Chris Schneider - Senior Vice President, Operations

Conference Call Participants

Rob Stevenson - Janney

Michael Carroll - RBC Capital Markets

Craig Mailman - Citi

Ki Bin Kim - Truist

Nick Thillman - Baird

Nicholas Yulico - Scotiabank

Anthony Powell - Barclays

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs

Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Michael Mueller - JPMorgan

Jessica Zheng - Green Street

Vikram Malhotra - Mizuho

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Second Quarter Results Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there'll be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Art Harman, Vice President of Investor Relations and Marketing. Please go ahead.

Art Harmon

Thank you, Jason. Hello everybody and welcome to our call. Before we discuss our second quarter results and our updated 2023 guidance, let me remind everyone that our call may include forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's expectations, plans, and estimates of our prospects.

Today's statements may be time-sensitive and accurate only as of today's date, July 20th, 2023. We assume no obligation to update our statements or the other information we provide.

Actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements and factors which could cause this are described in our 10-K and other SEC filings. You can find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures discussed in

