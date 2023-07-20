Philip Morris: Strong Q2, Consider Buying The King Of Tobacco
Summary
- Philip Morris International Inc. reported strong Q2 results, driven by a 7.4% YoY growth in combustible tobacco revenue and a 26.6% growth in heated tobacco volume.
- Philip Morris raised its full-year revenue growth guidance to 8% and EPS growth to 8.75% due to increasing profitability and easing supply chain disruptions.
- Despite a higher debt load, Philip Morris remains a good value for long-term investors, with a forward P/E of 15.8 and a 5.1% dividend yield.
Earnings season can be a great time to check up on one’s holdings and to reaffirm whether or not you should continue to hold a stock. With the level of transparency that that firms listed on the U.S. exchanges provide, it only makes sense to act like an owner and look into the quarterly performance and outlook.
This brings me to Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), which I last covered here back in May, highlighting its attractive valuation and outlook. The stock has given investors a respectable 6% total return since then. In this article, I discuss the recent Q2 earnings release and make an updated recommendation on the stock.
Why PM?
Philip Morris stands out as being a leader in the tobacco space, with the number one cigarette brand internationally, Marlboro, and a top position in the emerging heat-not-burn space with IQOS. Its recent second quarter earnings demonstrate why I continue to hold PM for the long run.
This is demonstrated by strong pro forma revenue growth (including Swedish Match in all periods) of 11% YoY excluding currency. This was driven in large part by combustible tobacco revenue growth of 7.4% YoY on an organic basis, due to price growth of 9%.
Heated tobacco volume grew by an impressive 26.6%, and PM extended its leadership with HTU by growing market share by 1.6% to 9.2% where IQOS are sold. Total cigarette and HTU volume grew by 3.3% YoY, and cigarette volume declined by a very manageable 0.4% YoY, which was more than offset by the aforementioned price increase.
Total IQOS users also continue to grow, with the user base growing by 1.4 million sequentially since March of this year to 27.2 million. This equates to an impressive annualized growth rate of 22%. Also impressive, ZYN nicotine pouch continues to be a category leader, growing shipment volume by an outstanding 53% YoY to 90 million cans during the second quarter.
Looking forward, management is optimistic around the company’s prospects for the remainder of the year, as it raised revenue growth guidance for the full year to 8% and EPS growth to 8.75% at the midpoint.
The higher bottom line growth outlook can be attributed to PM’s increasing profitability due to easing supply chain disruptions, transition to ILUMA (a next-gen IQOS product), and favorable geography and new categories. As shown below, Gross Margin brew by 120 bps sequentially since Q1 based on the following factors.
Moreover, ILUMA is showing strong traction in European markets where it’s been rolled out. This is reflected by ILUMA achieving a 28% share in Rome, and management noted robust progress in London and Munich. The most significant opportunity for PM rests in the U.S. in which it currently doesn’t have exposure outside of ZYN. Management updated on this opportunity as follows in its earnings notes:
The most significant opportunity to drive accelerated growth is in the U.S. We are investing behind ZYN and readying our organizational and commercial capabilities for the launch of IQOS in Q2 next year. As mentioned in today’s release, we are also on track for IQOS ILUMA PMTA and supplemental MRTPA submissions in Q4, 2023.
Our philosophy on the U.S. remains unchanged. We will seek to accelerate our top-line with IQOS and ZYN, supported by disciplined investment and leveraging both our extensive experience in smoke-free products and Swedish Match’s infrastructure and knowledge, while continuing to deliver strong bottom-line growth for PMI.
Risks to PM include constant uncertainties around future tobacco legislation around different parts of the world in which it operates. Also, there is no guarantee that IQOS will receive a PMTA from the U.S. FDA. Plus, PM has incurred a higher debt load in order to purchase Swedish Match, with long-term debt rising by $15.6 billion.
At present, PM’s net debt to TTM EBITDA ratio is elevated at 3.4x, and I would expect for debt reduction to be of focus over share buybacks. As such, this leverage ratio could also trend down with a rising EBITDA. The 5.1% dividend yield is also attractive, but I wouldn’t expect to see dividend growth beyond the 3% 5-year CAGR in the near term for the aforementioned reason and considering that the payout ratio is at 87.5%.
Nonetheless, PM remains a good value for long-term investors at the current price of $98.64 with a forward P/E of 15.8, which sits lower than the 18-20x range that is generally befitting for high quality consumer staples companies. With the expectation of debt paydown and the strong underlying growth, I would expect for PM to trade at a long-term P/E of at least 17x, which combined with the 5% dividend yield could produce a potential total return in the low-teens in the near term.
Investor Takeaway
Philip Morris International reported another strong quarter, and gave higher revenue and earnings guidance for the full year. Its cigarette volume decline is very manageable, and it's growing ZYN and IQOS volume robustly. Looking ahead, PM has plenty of greenfield opportunity to capitalize on a potential introduction of ILUMA in the U.S.
The stock remains attractively valued with a +5% dividend yield, yet investors should also take into consideration its leverage ratio and look for debt reduction in the near term. Considering all the above, Philip Morris International Inc.'s Q2 results continue to solidify why it's high quality stock for potentially strong long-term income and growth.
