Philip Morris: Strong Q2, Consider Buying The King Of Tobacco

Summary

  • Philip Morris International Inc. reported strong Q2 results, driven by a 7.4% YoY growth in combustible tobacco revenue and a 26.6% growth in heated tobacco volume.
  • Philip Morris raised its full-year revenue growth guidance to 8% and EPS growth to 8.75% due to increasing profitability and easing supply chain disruptions.
  • Despite a higher debt load, Philip Morris remains a good value for long-term investors, with a forward P/E of 15.8 and a 5.1% dividend yield.
Cash is king, economic treasure and financial successful retirement conceptual idea with gold metal crown on pile of 100 dollar bills isolated on white background

Moussa81

Earnings season can be a great time to check up on one’s holdings and to reaffirm whether or not you should continue to hold a stock. With the level of transparency that that firms listed on the U.S. exchanges provide, it

I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 14 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers.  Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Comments (2)

M
M.truth
Today, 3:53 PM
Premium
Comments (661)
Thanks to PM and its peers, 8 million people die of smoking every year. Terrible business who should have forbidden already 40-50 years ago, but strange enough is still allowed by bribed politicians.
T
TheRagingBulll
Today, 3:48 PM
Comments (2.67K)
PM the king.
