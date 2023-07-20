Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FTSL: Unleveraged Floating Rate Loans, 8.4% Yield

Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • The First Trust Senior Loan Fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in first lien senior floating-rate bank loans, with a current yield of 8.4%.
  • The fund has low market risk due to its floating rate nature and low duration, but it does carry credit risk, as market sell-offs can widen spreads on underlying loans.
  • The transition from LIBOR to SOFR in the leveraged loan market has been slow, potentially leading to higher yields for FTSL if issuers have to start paying an Alternative Base Rate.

Leveraged Loan is shown on the conceptual business photo

Andrii Dodonov

Thesis

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) is an exchange traded fund. The vehicle is an actively managed one, and focuses on leveraged loans. As per its literature:

The fund's primary investment objective is to provide

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

