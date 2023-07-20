Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Razor Energy's $100 Million Deal Implies Great Value For Journey Energy's Power Business

Josh Young profile picture
Josh Young
8.2K Followers

Summary

  • Bison sees potential in Journey Energy's rapidly growing power generation business, which could be worth more than the company's current enterprise value.
  • The recent FutEra transaction implies a significant upside for Journey Energy’s power business, which could be worth ~60% of its current market cap by early 2024.
  • Despite a promising outlook for Journey’s power generation business, market participants seem to be undervaluing it, presenting a potential investment opportunity.

Adult electrical engineer inspect the electrical systems at the equipment control cabinet. Installation of modern electrical station

Andrey Grigoriev

At Bison, we look for heavily discounted oil and gas equities with good assets, survivable balance sheets, proven management teams, and imminent catalysts to help close valuation dislocations in public markets.

This sometimes involves buying equities with core

This article was written by

Josh Young profile picture
Josh Young
8.2K Followers
Josh Young is the Chief Investment Officer of Bison Interests, an investment firm focused on publicly traded oil and gas companies. And he is the former Chairman of the Board of Iron Bridge Resources, which sold to Warburg Pincus and CPPIB backed Velvet Energy in 2018 for $142 million. He is a value investor primarily focused on energy stocks, natural resources stocks, and companies trading at low multiples to earnings, cash flow, or book value. He has presented at numerous investment conferences, including Platts, LD Micro, Oil & Gas Money, Louisiana Energy Conference, and the Global Resources Investment Conference and has been featured in media including Barrons, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Fox Business News, RT and Oil & Gas Investor Magazine. He is a graduate with honors from the University of Chicago in economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JRNGF, RZE:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Opinions expressed herein by the author, Josh Young, are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author and funds the author advises owns shares in Razor Energy (TSXV: RZE) and Journey Energy (TSX: JOY) and may buy or sell shares without any further notice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Michael Dance profile picture
Michael Dance
Today, 5:19 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (332)
Great analysis Josh. Already have a fair bit and may buy some more
V
Vejrup
Today, 4:40 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (283)
Great analysis - really interesting. I share your conclusions
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.