Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call July 20, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ed Richardson - Chairman of the Board, CEO & President

Robert Ben - Chief Financial Officer

Wendy Diddell - Chief Operating Officer and General Manager for Richardson Healthcare

Greg Peloquin - General Manager, Power & Microwave Technologies Group, Green Energy Solutions

Jens Ruppert - General Manager, Canvys

Conference Call Participants

Michael Hughes - SGF Capital Management

Anja Soderstrom - Sidoti

Ross Taylor - ARS Investment Partners

Barry Mendel - Mendel Money Management

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Richardson Electronics Earnings Call for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised today's conference is being recorded.

I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ed Richardson, please go ahead.

Ed Richardson

Good morning. And welcome to Richardson Electronics conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. Joining me today are Robert Ben, Chief Financial Officer; Wendy Diddell, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager for Richardson Healthcare; Greg Peloquin, General Manager of our Power & Microwave Technologies Group and our newest business unit, Green Energy Solutions; and Jens Ruppert, General Manager of Canvys. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available for playback. I would also like to remind you that we'll be making forward-looking statements. They're based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Therefore, our actual results could be materially different. Please refer to our press release and SEC filings for an explanation of our risk factors.

Fiscal year 2023 was one of the best years in our 76 year history. Operating income increased year-over-year by nearly 57% on a 16.9% increase in net sales, reflecting the power of our financial model. This growth demonstrates the

Comments (1)

A
Agnmills
Today, 3:41 PM
Premium
Comments (420)
To me, this just more of the same mumbo jumbo as the last 3Q cc. Then I believed that they could execute and now I don't.
At the end of the CC, Ed thanks "Kevin" who the hell is "Kevin" ? I don't see any mention of Kevin, perhaps he's mistaken the name of the private investor, David, how asks a question during the cc?
