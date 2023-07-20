Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Banner Corporation (BANR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 20, 2023 3:16 PM ETBanner Corporation (BANR)
Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 20, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Grescovich – President and Chief Executive Officer

Rich Arnold – Head of Investor Relations

Jill Rice – Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer

Peter Conner – Chief Financial Officer

Rob Butterfield – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer-Banner Bank

Conference Call Participants

Kelly Motta – KBW

David Feaster – Raymond James

Andrew Terrell – Stephens

Tim Coffey – Janney Montgomery Scott

Andrew Liesch – Piper Sandler

Operator

Hello everyone and welcome to Banner Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Daisy and I will be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand it over to your host President and Chief Executive Officer of Banner Corporation, Mark Grescovich, to begin. Mark Please go ahead.

Mark Grescovich

Thank you, Daisy. And good morning everyone. I would also like to welcome you to the second quarter 2023 earnings call for Banner Corporation.

Joining me on the call today is Peter Conner, Banner Corporation’s Chief Financial Officer; Jill Rice, our Chief Credit Officer; Rob Butterfield, Chief Financial Officer of Banner Bank; and Rich Arnold, our Head of Investor Relations.

Rich, would you please read our forward-looking Safe Harbor statement?

Rich Arnold

Sure, Mark. Good morning.

Our presentation today discusses Banner's business outlook and will include forward-looking statements. Those statements include descriptions of management's plans, objectives or goals for future operations, products or services, forecast of financial or other performance measures and statements about Banner's general outlook for economic and other conditions. We also may make other forward-looking statements in the question-and-answer period following management's discussion. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those discussed today. Information on the risk factors that

