Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Second Quarter Provided LNG Shippers With A Stable Base Of Growth

Jul. 20, 2023 4:18 PM ETAWLNF, BP, BPAQF, CLCO, CPLP, CVX, EE, EXMRF, FLNG, GLNG, KAIKY, KAKKF, MIHDF, MSLOF, MSLOY, NFE, NPNYY, NYUKF, RYDAF, SHEL, SPX
Tomas Novotny profile picture
Tomas Novotny
329 Followers

Summary

  • The LNG market has stabilized, leading to a slowdown in the LNG shipping sector, with the UP World LNG Shipping Index declining 3.79% in Q2.
  • Despite the slowdown, big investors are showing interest in the industry, with recent IPOs, merger deals, and takeovers, and investors maintaining faith in the sector's potential.
  • The worst part of the year for LNG shippers is over, and positive expectations for the upcoming winter season could impact the UPI, potentially pushing it to cross the 155 mark in Q2.

Big red painted LNG (liquefied natural gas) carrier vessel lying at anchor in the arctic ocean in front of Sørøya island with snow-covered mountains near Hammerfest, Norway in winter.

Timon Schneider

Introduction

In one of my previous articles, I highlighted a significant increase in LNG shipping stocks over the past year. However, since the start of this year, the LNG market has stabilized, resulting in a slowdown in the LNG shipping sector. The UP

This article was written by

Tomas Novotny profile picture
Tomas Novotny
329 Followers
6/2022 - now: Member of Society of Technical Analysts in UK 9/2016 - now: UP forum s.r.o. 3/2016 - now: LNG shipping investor 7/2009 - now: Private investor at Warsaw Stock Exchange 11/2006 - now: Board Member of Czech National Association of Technical Analysis 2/2011-6/2016: Board Member at Financial Progress Group a.s. 1/2003-4/2013: Head of Sales and Marketing, Theatre Na zábradlí, Prague 2004-2010: Master degree of Arts Management at Academy of Performing Arts, Prague

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DLNG, FLNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.