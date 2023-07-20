Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ASML: Downgrading To Hold, Expect An In-Line Performer Over Coming Months

Jul. 20, 2023 4:26 PM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML), ASMLFLRCX, AMAT, TSM, SSNLF1 Comment
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We’re downgrading ASML Holding N.V. to a hold post Q2 2023 earnings, but we remain confident that the company will outperform in the medium-to-longer term, driven by the strategic nature of lithography spend.
  • We believe macro headwinds and a softer EUV growth outlook will weigh on the stock, and we don't see many catalysts in the H1 2024 semi-cap spend.
  • While we expect higher demand for DUV tools by Chinese customers will offset the near-term EUV weakness, we are somewhat concerned that Chinese customers are buying ahead of true demand.
  • The stock is up roughly 20% since our April note, outperforming the S&P 500 by 7%. We expect the stock price to perform in line over the next 3–6 months.
  • We expect ASML to outperform the market in the mid-to-long term and recommend investors explore entry points at lower levels, as we think lithography spending will reaccelerate by H2 2024.
automatic robot for print circuit board (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/PCB' title='PCB Bancorp'>PCB</a>)assembly machine during soldering or welding part

kynny

We're downgrading ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to a hold after Q2 2023 earnings results; while we continue to expect ASML to outperform in the medium to long term as lithography spending re-accelerates into 2H24, we see short-term uncertainties due

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
7.34K Followers
Breaking down tech to keep you ahead of the curve
At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet; that’s why we’ve launched our own Investing Group, Tech Contrarians. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

https://twitter.com/techstockpros

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

A
AJFoyt
Today, 5:29 PM
Premium
Comments (28)
It’s a mistake to believe that anyone of the big 3 (TSMC, Intel, Samsung) will not accept the outstanding deliveries of EUV tools in 1-2 year backlog. Additionally, memory companies are working toward adoption of EUV for advanced density 3D memory devices. The delay in Chinese DUV (248nm/193nm) tools would simply be shifted to Europe and USA Fabs needing incremental capacity. Labor to assemble/test and then field start-up ASML tools is always in high demand now. Hence ASML mix may change, but factory output will remain the same or higher and ASP of High N/A EUV tools will increase and the high cost of EUV consumables will increase high margin spare part sales as the installed base expands. ASML should always be in accumulate mode almost at any price point.
