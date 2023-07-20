Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Toxic Secrets Of Telecom: Untangling AT&T And Verizon's Lead Cable Controversy

Jul. 20, 2023 4:46 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T), VZ8 Comments
Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
7.6K Followers

Summary

  • A Wall Street Journal investigation has revealed potential health and environmental risks associated with lead-sheathed cables used by AT&T and Verizon in the past, which could lead to significant legal implications.
  • The cables, predominantly found in older metropolitan areas, could pose a risk to worker safety and potentially contaminate the surrounding environment.
  • The financial analyses of AT&T and Verizon show companies already under strain, and the potential lawsuits related to the lead cable issue could further exacerbate these challenges.
Scientist wearing safety uniform and glove under working water analysis and water quality by get waste water to check case in laboratory is environment pollution problem concept.

DSCimage/iStock via Getty Images

In a hidden corner of our technological history, a potential environmental and health catastrophe is emerging from the shadows. A recent expose by the Wall Street Journal unravels the tangled issue of lead-sheathed cables, once the lifelines of our telecommunication system, now a potential

This article was written by

Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
7.6K Followers
I am a seasoned investor and devoted family man, providing investment analysis on SeekingAlpha and much more on Substack. Your support is vital in helping me continue my journey as an independent writer.  I encourage you to subscribe to my Substack newsletter, The Compounders. The newsletter is accessible to everyone, with a free tier providing a wealth of valuable insights. I look forward to interacting with you on The Compounders!  https://zenanalyst.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

p
porbit28
Today, 5:25 PM
Comments (216)
Just what did this article tell us? That T and VZ shares are under pressure? That there's lead sheathed cables in legacy telecom? That Pols are jumping in for a photo op? That a litigation frenzied society is sure to pounce. That Is there any direct medical evidence whatsoever that this lead is harming people? In any manner? But wait, the talc plaintiffs got how much?
S
Splicerman
Today, 5:24 PM
Comments (617)
Lead cladded cable left in place does not pose any health risk. It’s when you disturb it is when it becomes a issue.
bigsmatty profile picture
bigsmatty
Today, 5:07 PM
Comments (140)
WSJ article is full of inaccuracies…

about.att.com/...

about.att.com/...
j
johnnybaiamonte
Today, 5:05 PM
Comments (1.71K)
Another expert on lead. It was used everywhere and the best course of action is to let it stay in place. Removing it caused toxic lead dust. What a joke these authors are.
r
rockjcp
Today, 5:04 PM
Comments (7.38K)
VZ is a steal under 45 as this will take a decade or more to work out!
E
ESGSlayer
Today, 5:02 PM
Premium
Comments (189)
Was it legal to lay lead-sheathed cable at the time it was placed?
techy46 profile picture
techy46
Today, 5:21 PM
Premium
Comments (126.53K)
@ESGSlayer

Same as drilling, pumping, refining oil, always blame risk takers.

Same as mining, milling, refining metals, always blame risk takers.

Nevra balme the breeders, consumers, politicians for destroying Earth.
Slade_01 profile picture
Slade_01
Today, 5:40 PM
Comments (4.06K)
@ESGSlayer Of course, but that does not matter -- having spent a career defending the big corporations from lawsuits, I can promise you that there will be class actions and loads of politicians joining the bandwagon with the clowns who already are demanding things.

Reality is irrelevant, it's only what money can be made off of this that matters to everyone out there.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.