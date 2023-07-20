Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coinbase Fundamentals: Failing Business Model And No Profits In Sight

Stony Chambers Asset Research profile picture
Stony Chambers Asset Research
700 Followers

Summary

  • The recent rally in Coinbase Global, Inc. shares, following a court ruling on Ripple, is likely to be short-lived due to the company's fundamental challenges.
  • Coinbase's main sources of revenue, including transaction fees, staking, and custodial fees, are all under threat due to increasing competition and the decentralization of the crypto market.
  • The company's legal position is still in jeopardy, and even a legal victory can open the door for freeriding competitors to take market share.
  • Coinbase doesn't seem to have a solid path to profitability. All signs point to revenues decreasing over time. Bitcoin ETF filings are likely immaterial too.
  • I cover some potential turnaround scenarios for Coinbase.

Securities And Exchange Commission Sues Large Cryptocurrency Exchanges, Binance And Coinbase

Justin Sullivan

The crypto markets broadly celebrated the Ripple (XRP-USD) ruling last Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw a 25% rally after the announcement. COIN has tripled since the start of the year and nearly doubled in

This article was written by

Stony Chambers Asset Research profile picture
Stony Chambers Asset Research
700 Followers
Stony Chambers is a research service that synthesizes cogent investment perspectives on risk assets. The investment philosophy centers around deep fundamentals, impactful narratives, and Austrian economics. Time horizon is the primary dividing factor for research.  Long-horizon research will focus on digital assets, American real estate, and general value opportunities. Emphasis is placed on a global, long-run macro view as the basis for these investment considerations. Short-horizon research will focus on options and volatility for income generation and hedging. Personally, I do business development and communications for a decentralized finance (DeFi) startup that brings capital efficient spot and derivatives trading to crypto. I have a few years of investing experience, a strong finance and economics background, and working proficiency in Python programming.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Skagit profile picture
Skagit
Today, 5:27 PM
Premium
Comments (3.02K)
Profits? We don' need no stinkin' profits!
budcorona profile picture
budcorona
Today, 5:26 PM
Comments (570)
While I agree with your short term outlook, I strongly disagree with your view of the Bitcoin ETF filing and competitors stealing market share. Coin will pull back 30%, or so, from it's near term high which makes your short position fairly safe. Good Luck.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.