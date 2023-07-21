Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Palantir Can Continue Higher, This Is What I Am Watching

Jul. 21, 2023 9:00 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)CRM7 Comments
Steven Fiorillo
Steven Fiorillo
26.57K Followers

Summary

  • Palantir has seen a strong 2023 with shares increasing by 182.47% YTD and 143.59% since May 5. The company is set to report its Q2 2023 earnings on August 7.
  • The company has expanded its partnerships in 2023 and is expected to deliver strong growth numbers. It has announced deals with government entities in Ukraine and expanded its commercial partnerships with Microsoft and others.
  • I believe that PLTR could be worth over $100 billion in the future, based on assumptions of continued revenue.
Annual Allen And Co. Meeting In Sun Valley Draws CEO"s And Business Leaders To The Mountain Resort Town

Drew Angerer

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is one of the most popular stocks, and for many, it's been a wild ride. Since the direct listing, investors have seen shares skyrocket to the high $30s, crash to $5.84, and ride the AI boom back to the high teens. I invested in PLTR at

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
26.57K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR, CSCO, AAPL, MSFT, KO, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

z
zakuky
Today, 10:03 AM
Premium
Comments (38)
Thanks for the great analysis.
But one important part is missing in the analysis….What is your wife's recommendation for PLTR? ;). I'm just kidding, I want to say that your participation in SOFI weekly and Finance Junkies is a great supplement to such analyses, the discussion format is absolutely perfect. 👍🏻
Wapiti19 profile picture
Wapiti19
Today, 9:59 AM
Comments (2.25K)
My oh my we are optimistic .
O
Orion Pax Roosevelt
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (1.3K)
Excellent analysis. Customer count at this point is critical. Hoping they knock it out of the park this Q, but I suspect the real growth wont come to fruition for another 3-4 Qs
R
Ripp McWheel
Today, 9:30 AM
Premium
Comments (205)
Excellent review and right on the money. This stock is still a secret to many investors and is the leader in the Generative AI space currently. It's growth will be rapid given the contracts it's signing. As an example, they have partnered with Panasonic with the Foundry platform to manage their battery factories. The Ukraine deal is a multi-year contract covering three phases and the ready to be signed UK HSN deal has been estimated to be worth $1.53B USD. IMO the long term outlook is incredible.
T
TheeSoluution
Today, 9:27 AM
Premium
Comments (910)
I actually think it will be way more then a $100 Billion Company ahead and also feel it will be alot sooner then many think..this of course is all my opinion
N
Natturner1966
Today, 9:18 AM
Premium
Comments (2.34K)
A company that keeps collecting data from each new customer and learning as it grows. What other company on the planet is doing this? No one will have the valuable dataset that Palantir has across all industry segments. Could be the most valuable company in the world one day. Holding through earnings.

- very bullish
