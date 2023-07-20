Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The AZEK Company Faces Commercial Segment Softness

Jul. 20, 2023 4:56 PM ETThe AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)
Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The AZEK Company provides engineered products for outdoor spaces in residential and commercial settings in the United States.
  • Management has not provided full fiscal year 2023 revenue guidance, but my estimate is growth of 5.6%, which, if achieved, would represent a material drop from fiscal 2022's growth rate.
  • The firm is seeing destocking in its commercial channel and the stock looks pricey compared to peers in the wider Seeking Alpha Industrial Products index.
  • Given growth risks and the stock not exactly being cheap, I'm Neutral (Hold) for AZEK in the near term.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
Carpenter working on his project

AleksandarNakic/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On The AZEK Company

The AZEK Company (NYSE:AZEK) develops and sells products for home and commercial outdoor construction and related areas.

I previously wrote about AZEK in December 2022 with a Hold outlook.

Given ongoing demand softness

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
19.26K Followers
Leader of IPO Edge
Get IPO Edge with actionable research on next-generation high growth stocks

I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.