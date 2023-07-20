FG Trade

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) brought up an accounting issue problem and the stock has not surprisingly crumbled. The additional consent order piled on fears causing the stock to fall further in a likely irrational move. My investment thesis is still very Bullish on the stock, but investors will have to face a bumpy road over the next few quarters as confidence is regained in the financials.

Source: Finviz

Immaterial Misclassification

Discover shocked the market with acknowledgement of an accounting issue in their card products. The card company placed merchants on card products where a small portion were incorrectly classified as the highest levels and overcharged customers.

In essence, a small portion of credit card accounts were incorrectly charged the highest merchant acquiring tier, causing incremental revenue of up to 1% of cumulative discount and interchange revenue during a period going back to mid-2007. Total sales were impacted by less than two basis points over the timeframe.

Discover has taken a $255 million hit to retained earnings with a meager $8 million hit to the Q1'23 earnings report. The annual financial impact is immaterial, but the cumulative effect of an accounting issue that lasted for 16 years and a consent order from the FDIC leads to an unknown liability regarding the two compliance related issues.

Possibly the biggest impact is that Discover is pausing share repurchases. The company repurchased 6.8 million shares in Q2'23 for $700 million and it has spent over $2.3 billion the prior two years, so the pause causes concerns the actual impact of the consent order could be far more than immaterial.

Source: Discover Financial Q2'23 presentation

On the Q2'23 earnings call, Discover was clear the share buyback cut was due to over prudence and not an expectation of a financial issue hurting credit levels as follows:

So the decision on the share repurchase was out of prudence. We have done a number of tests internally, stressing a number of factors, so that for example, the CCAR process we go through includes extreme stress. We dusted that off and ran some simulations. And the output of that was that both capital and liquidity, even in an extreme situation, remain well above regulatory requirements. So we feel comfortable about our capital and liquidity. The issue on the share repurchase was again out of prudence given what we have going on in the organization and we wanted to make sure that our actions are consistent with the right message in terms of being conservative and dealing with the first level of priority.

Solid Q2

Discover saw Q2 EPS dip to $3.54, but the company has seen strong revenue growth offset by more normalized credit trends. The financial saw far higher net interest income, but the company took a far higher provision for credit losses to end up with the net income dipping by $202 million.

Source: Discover Financial Q2'23 presentation

The company had higher net charge-offs in the period, but the reserve build was a lofty $373 million. If Discover didn't see a reserve build, profits would've remained at the same levels as in 2022.

The stock is cheap when considering the current annual EPS target is in the $14 range for a stock previously trading at only $120 and now down to just above $100 on the compliance fears. The big benefit from the share buybacks was the strong share reductions helped boost the EPS.

Discover had cut the share count to 253 million diluted shares for Q2, down from 279 million in the prior year. The company cut the share count by 9% during the last year and by close to 50% in the last decade.

Data by YCharts

The company won't get the strong EPS boost over the next period until the consent order is handled and share buybacks return. Regardless, the stock is cheap here with limited signs of material impacts from the two announced issues.

Discover is cheap at 7x EPS targets, but investors should definitely use caution before jumping into the stock. Discover could face more downside risk in the near term.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Discover is falling 15% on news of accounting issues and compliance concerns. The stock could go lower in the next few days and weeks, but ultimately Discover looks appealing on weakness as the signs don't suggest either of these issues have a material impact on the financials.

Investors should use weakness to load up on Discover, but one might want to leg into a position knowing accounting and compliance issues can always uncover more unexpected problems.