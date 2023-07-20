Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla Q2 Earnings Confirm Our Thesis, It Is One Of The Most Overvalued Stocks

Jul. 20, 2023 5:14 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)
David Trainer
Summary

  • Tesla Inc. stock is overvalued and should be closer to $26 per share. The company's fundamentals are disconnected from reality.
  • Tesla has a declining return on invested capital, ongoing cash burn, and falling margins, and the company's stock price does not reflect the competitive challenges it faces.
  • To justify its current stock price, Tesla would need to improve its return on invested capital to levels not achieved by even the most profitable businesses in the world.

Electric cars are charging in station

baona

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) second quarter earnings confirm our view that the stock is one of the most overvalued stocks in the market.

Tesla's stock has been rising this year amid a sudden shift in overall market sentiment, with many investors

David Trainer
We aim to help investor make more intelligent capital allocation decisions. Our research is driven by proven-superior fundamental data, models and equity/credit ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

P
Peter Allan Childs
Today, 5:35 PM
Comments (303)
They are way ahead of their competitors by a wide margin ! F & GM have to totally retool their factories as do all of their major competitors !
F
FunInvesting
Today, 5:31 PM
Premium
Comments (4.3K)
It is not a matter of if tesla will correct to a more fundamentally relevant valuation. It is just a matter of when...
Eventually tesla will revert to the mean. All glamour stocks revert to the mean in the long run. Right now it is a game of musical chairs and the music has been playing for a real long time. Once the music stops those who own the stock better sit down as fast as they can. They don't want to be caught standing up..Just my opinion...
m
mocowbell
Today, 5:31 PM
Comments (47)
Why aren’t you shorting it. Your argument suggests you should mortgage your house to short it.
m
magenta17
Today, 5:29 PM
Comments (4.78K)
Nope. Overvalued relative to what? Depends on what price you bought into Tesla, just like any other stock and how long you've held it for! Longz TSLA! :-)
u
user20
Today, 5:24 PM
Comments (779)
first time hearing this
Peter Balint profile picture
Peter Balint
Today, 5:23 PM
Premium
Comments (414)
Yeah, NVDA is the second
deercreekvols profile picture
deercreekvols
Today, 5:23 PM
Comments (24.44K)
Looking forward to comments on this and am hoping that the author responds if/when the Tesla crew chimes in.

No horse in the race but do believe that Tesla's valuation has been a joke for long, long time.

Great read. Thank you for your research.
