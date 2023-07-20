Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SAP SE (SAP) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 20, 2023 4:21 PM ETSAP SE (SAP), SAPGF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.62K Followers

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 20, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Anthony Coletta - Chief IR Officer

Christian Klein - CEO

Dominik Asam - CFO

Scott Russell - Head, Customer Success Organization

Conference Call Participants

Toby Ogg - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Frederic Boulan - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Adam Wood - Morgan Stanley

Patrick Walravens - JMP Securities

Michael Briest - UBS

James Goodman - Barclays Bank

Charles Brennan - Jefferies

Johannes Schaller - Deutsche Bank

Ben Castillo-Bernaus - BNP Paribas Exane

Mohammed Moawalla - Goldman Sachs Group

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the SAP Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Anthony Coletta, Chief Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.

Anthony Coletta

Good day, everyone, and welcome. Thank you for joining us. With me today are CEO, Christian Klein; CFO, Dominik Asam and Scott Russell, who leads Customer Success.

On this call, we will discuss SAP's Q2 and first half 2023 results. You can find the deck supplementing this call as well as our quarterly statement on our Investor Relations website.

During this call, we'll make forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to the Risk Factors section of SAP's annual report on Form 20-F for 2022.

Unless otherwise stated, all numbers on this call are non-IFRS and growth rates, percentage point changes and our 2023 financial outlook are non-IFRS

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.