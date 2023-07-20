Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Long TSLY And Short TSLA To Benefit From Tesla Bulls' Optimism

Jul. 20, 2023 5:35 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA), TSLY2 Comments
Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.29K Followers

Summary

  • The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) offers exposure to Tesla via options positioning, sacrificing some capital gains potential for option premium income of around 3-4% per month.
  • While the surge in Tesla's stock has seen TSLY underperform TSLA since November, the stock has once again become extremely overvalued, with less potential for significant gains.
  • This should allow the TSLY to outperform TSLA significantly over the coming months as the 3-4% monthly income from call sales far exceeds their losses.

ROI Return On Investment boost concept with person choosing to increase financial asset portfolio performance and improve profitability. Enhance capital efficiency.

NicoElNino

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) offers exposure to Tesla via options positioning while sacrificing some capital gains potential in exchange for hefty option premium income by selling out of the money call options. I expect the

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.29K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Diesel profile picture
Diesel
Today, 5:45 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (24.33K)
Alternatively you can just buy TSLA put spreads a few months out with relatively low cost.
Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
Today, 5:41 PM
Premium
Comments (10.5K)
Thank you very much for your evaluation here but recent events suggest another course - if just temporarily.

As I have posted elsewhere today maybe someone in the SA community can assist me to understand better the risks and rewards here.

“OK, so now the crown has been toppled again. How far and fast it will roll before turning around is anyone’s guess.

That said $TSLY lost over 7%+ today and is still dropping in after hours. These are (as I understand it) the worse case scenario for these synthetic collar funds, rapid motion, especially if downward obviously. (I can see from re-reading your article that according to your explanation we may have a greater fear if Tesla rises to precipitously than dropping, if this is truly the case why has the fund done so well while Tesla reached overvaluation so quickly this year?)

This fund shows a “NAV” value at the moment beneath its last posting on 07/17/23 on SA, how is NAV truly measured here? This isn’t a CEF/BDC or a CLO where the NAV can tell part but not all the story. Is NAV a measurement of their debts less governmental securities?

I guess what I am driving at is if, hypothetically speaking, you believed that Tesla is going to continue its tumble for awhile before changing course (as fundamentally it’s a multidimensional hi-tech company not just another car manufacturer) is it then reasonable for an investor to potential accumulative more on the decline here? Or can this be viewed as a poor idea as it is akin to catching a “falling knife”? Then again, if you possess a longer term view as an optimist toward Tesla then really a potential opportunity in rapid depreciation (thus also reflected as a “discount to NAV”). Again akin to how you might appraise a good BDC for example that has cyclically swung to a lower trajectory.

Any light in this darkness would probably be illuminating to more than just me I suspect!

Thank you.”

PS Does therefore the same logic theoretically apply to another new fund in this hi-yield universe: $NVLY. With Nyvidia in a nosebleed region too and arguably just awaiting its own reality check before it plummets from Mt. Olympus like Tesla?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.