When Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) went public in March 2021, I called it a creative and innovative craft player, as the company has seen a soft welcome as a publicly traded stock.

With shares trading at a premium based on booming earnings in 2020 I was cautious, although I recognized that the innovative nature of the business and products created a secular growth story underneath, as on an overall basis I was quite cautious.

A Recap

Cricut has a mission to help people to lead creative lives, providing joy to a community of 4.3 million loyal users at the time of the public offering through its creativity platform, allowing users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. By now, the number of users has nearly doubled, although the same cannot be said for their engagement.

Connected machines, design apps, accessories and materials are used for personalized gifts and products which includes items like cards, shirts, decorations, mugs, and other items. Typically, users buy a starter kit called Cricut Joy which comes in at $180, with more advanced machines coming at a premium to that price.

These hardware sales and consumables are used in connection with the platform to provide creativity and inspiration to users, with libraries consisting of hundreds of thousands of images, thousands of projects, etc., to which users can subscribe.

Longer-term trends like personalization, digitization of tools, increased usage of technology, and social media spurred a new wave of creativity, even ahead of the pandemic which accelerated some of these trends, and subsequently saw a partial reversion of these trends as society reopened.

The company went public at $20 per share, as 221 million shares outstanding valued the company at $4.43 billion, that is the equity part of it. Given a pro forma net cash position of around $360 million (excluding the greenshoe option), the operating asset valuation came in at $4.07 billion.

The company generated $340 million in sales in 2018, on which it posted operating margins of 11%, as revenues rose by 43% to $486 million in 2019, with margins being largely similar. 2020 sales exploded, essentially doubling as they rose 97% to $959 million on the back of the pandemic, with operating earnings exploding to $200 million, for margins in excess of 20%.

Looking at the composition of sales, the connected machine revenues came in at $417 million, a low margin business with gross margins reported at 15%. Subscription sales doubled to $111 million, posting huge lucrative gross margins of 88%, as accessories generated $431 million in revenues with gross margins posted around 40%.

The unleveraged business would post $160 million in revenues in my view, working down to earnings of $0.72 per share, a huge multiple at 27 times earnings at $20 per share, even if we factor in a net cash position of $1.50 per share.

Even as shares fell to $18 on the first day of trading, I was fearful on the reversion of the operating performance post pandemic as both sales and margins doubled during 2020, resulting in operating profits quadrupling (more or less) that year, as a reversal could be very painful in such a case.

Ironically, I called the subsiding of the pandemic one of the biggest risk to the company, as well as a range of regular operational risks, which prevented me from getting involved with the shares.

A Boom-Bust

Like so many shares which benefited from the pandemic, shares of Cricut jumped to the $40s in the summer of 2021 as shares started falling and broke the $10 mark in spring of 2022. Share have traded in a $5-$10 range ever since, pretty much all the way up to June of this year, as shares have recently seen some momentum again. Shares now trade at $13 per share, after trading in the mid-teens in recent weeks.

Forwarding to March of this year, Cricut posted its 2022 results with revenues of $886 million being down more than 30% from a $1.31 billion number in 2021, coming in slightly below the 2020 numbers. Revenue declines were driven by connected machines being cut in more than half and lower accessories sales, offset by higher sales of high margin subscriptions.

Despite this dynamic, operating profits fell from $192 million to $80 million, more or less what I feared at the time of the IPO. With a share count of 220 million shares, GAAP earnings fell from $0.64 per share to $0.28 per share. Net cash stood at $300 million, as the company remained solidly profitable as no guidance was given for 2023.

First quarter sales for 2023 fell 26% to $181 million, as the company maintained profitability, posting operating earnings of $10 million and change. Net earnings in the seasonally softer quarter came in at four cents, or seven cents if we exclude for an inventory write-down charge. The fall in sales came even as the user base grew 19% to 8.2 million users, which was driving subscription growth.

Even as the company did not provide a guidance, the company was using its $307 million net cash position to pay another special dividend of $1.00 per share, as announced later in the month of May. With this dividend, after another special dividend of $0.35 per share was already paid in 2022, most of the net cash position will be depleted.

With Cricut, Inc. earnings posted at a mere $0.28 per share in 2022 and me regarding this (or slightly higher earnings) as normal/expected earnings given where we stand, I am fearful of the valuation, as shares have recently doubled to $13 per share.

This makes this craft stock still not a hobby for me here, as I am cautious, despite the fact that financial conservative practices continue to be accompanied by operating profits reported by Cricut, Inc.