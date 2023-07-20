Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tower REITs, Carriers And Lead-Sheathed Cables

Jul. 20, 2023 5:53 PM ETAMT, CCI, LUMN, SBAC, T, T.PA, T.PC, TBB, TBC, TMUS, VZ6 Comments
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Summary

  • Market reaction appears significantly overdone with regard to concerns tied to lead-sheathed cables.
  • In one day, market cap for carriers was down $20 billion. For tower REITs, down $8 billion.
  • The cost of leasing space from the tower REITs is not substantial. The big costs are equipment and spectrum. Slower growth for now? Maybe. Shrinking footprint? Very unlikely.
  • The story should get some headlines for a bit, before many consumers lose interest. T and VZ could afford to clean it up, but probably won't eat the majority of the cost.
  • I responded to the drop by adding to my position at SBAC.
Lead Hazard Sign

July 17, 2023, was a particularly rough day for AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) as further evidence regarding lead-sheathed cables comes to light. T-Mobile (TMUS) is doing much better since they don’t own the

Comments (6)

b
boog3
Today, 6:36 PM
Comments (809)
Own enough CCI added to amt! Dividend raise coming in a few months. CCI. Paying me 8 percent.
m
mt57
Today, 6:12 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (626)
Under CERCLA, anyone and everyone involved, past or present, with a site which needs cleanup is jointly and severally liable for the cleanup cost. So it doesn’t matter whether a telco owns it now.
d
deviruchi
Today, 6:25 PM
Comments (720)
@mt57 Concur, but I don't know if cleanup is a requirement here. Are water tables or farmland involved? Housing? Who or what is at risk?
j
johnnybaiamonte
Today, 6:11 PM
Comments (1.71K)
Copper is worth a ton of money ,No one has studied or suggested that the salvage price of the copper could cover a lot of the demolition cost. Accepted industry practice is to leave the lead assets in place. Demo caused toxic dust particles that get airborne.
Anthonyhai2003 profile picture
Anthonyhai2003
Today, 6:06 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.66K)
I don't mind this kind of "overdone" taking place again in the near future, gathering capital to deploy into CCI to avg down. Did so this morning at $105. :)
m
mbpowers1215
Today, 6:01 PM
Premium
Comments (60)
Awesome, thank you for the update. I also added to an already-full SBAC position today
