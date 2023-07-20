Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VEGI: Agriculture Producers Capturing Several Macro Tailwinds

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • VEGI tracks a basket of agriculture industry stocks.
  • A rebound in commodity prices has helped the fund rally from a 52-week low.
  • We are bullish on the fund and expect improving global growth conditions to send shares higher going forward.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

Portrait of smiling agronomist with digital tablet amidst corn crops in farm

SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

The iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) invests in global companies that produce fertilizer and agricultural chemicals, farm equipment, along with related packaged food manufacturers. Indeed, this unique approach to the broader agriculture industry highlights the attraction of the

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.05K Followers
Expert market insight that gets the direction right

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions. 

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.