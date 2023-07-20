For The Oil Market, The Inflection Point Is Here
Summary
- With Q3 underway, oil inventories have to show sizable draws.
- Implied U.S. oil demand in the coming weeks have to trend higher.
- Gasoline storage is low, but implied gasoline demand needs to rebound. We think it will.
- Given the scenarios we listed below, if they materialize, we see $80 WTI in the next few weeks.
- I do much more than just articles at HFI Research: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
It's here. It's make-or-break time for the oil bulls. And I'm not saying that to be dramatic, but it's time for the rubber to meet the road.
With the funky holiday data behind us, U.S. weekly implied oil demand popped, but there are still signs of weakness we are seeing. While implied gasoline demand in the U.S. is well above 2022 levels, we will need to see continued strength for this inflection point to be real.
We believe that U.S. gasoline demand should continue to improve. If so, then we should continue to see gasoline lead the way for the oil complex. This has also been reflected in the very low gasoline storage we are seeing.
And while implied total U.S. oil demand is better than last year, we are still seeing pockets of weakness in areas like distillate.
Total U.S. implied oil demand
Distillate
As we wrote in our write-up last week, distillate is an economically sensitive fuel, so persistent weakness in this figure implies that we are already in a recession on the manufacturing front. Consumers, on the other hand, appear to be doing better with better gasoline and jet fuel figures.
The end result, however, is that the big 3 implied oil demand is barely just above 2022. You can thank weak distillate demand for that.
So this is what needs to happen for us to be right about this being the inflection point.
- We need to see higher implied gasoline demand over the next few reports. Gasoline is currently leading the oil complex and should continue to do so. This should be reflected in the crack spreads.
- Total liquids in the U.S. need to start drawing meaningfully. On average, we should see draws averaging over 6 million bbls over the next few weeks.
- Crude inventories should continue to draw. Our preliminary estimate shows next week's draw is around 4 to 5 million bbls.
- We need to see signs of distillate demand bottoming. If not, then you can confirm that the recession is already here.
From an oil market perspective, the voluntary cuts from Saudi and Russia are starting to meaningfully drain oil-on-water, which will translate to lower onshore crude inventories. This combined with skewed oil speculator positioning will put upward pressure on oil prices. But the market will only buy the bullishness if global oil inventories trend lower. So this is why we need to be right about the most visible inventory data (U.S. market) in order for oil to keep trending higher.
If we are right, then we see WTI reaching $80 in the next few weeks.
It's time for the rubber to meet the road.
HFI Research, #1 Energy Service
For energy investors, the 2014-2020 bear market has been incredibly brutal. But as the old adage goes, "Low commodity prices cure low commodity prices." Our deep understanding of US shale and other oil market fundamentals leads us to believe that we are finally entering a multi-year bull market. Investors should take advantage of the incoming trend and be positioned in real assets like precious metals and energy stocks. If you are interested, we can help! Come and see for yourself!
This article was written by
#1 Energy Research Service on Seeking Alpha
----------
HFI Research specializes in contrarian investment analysis. We help you to find clarity in a world of uncertainty. We take contrarian thinking very seriously and believe that the only way to obtain a real edge in the market is to possess a contrarian investment thesis. We share our investment analysis with premium subscribers through daily and weekly reports.
----------
HFI Research Premium currently includes:
Oil Market Fundamentals - Our daily oil market report that discusses the current oil market fundamentals and the incoming price trend.
Natural Gas Fundamentals - Our daily natural gas market report that details current trader positioning, fundamentals, weather, and the incoming trade set-up.
Real-Time Trade Notifications - We actively trade oil and natural gas ETNs. In addition, we also issue real-time trade notifications on individual stocks.
Weekly EIA Crude Storage Forecasts - Every Saturday, we give the EIA crude storage estimate for the incoming week's report.
Weekly US Oil Production Forecasts - A weekly tracker for real-time US oil production so subscribers can understand what's happening to US shale growth.
What Research Reports We Read - A weekly report that covers all the research reports we read for the week, so subscribers can understand the market consensus and contrarian viewpoints better.
What Changed This Week - Our flagship weekly report.
For more info, please message us.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (3)